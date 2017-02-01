  1. Wed, 01 Feb 2017 21:44

Trump’s ban: Sri Lankans too detained at JFK
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 15:36

In the chaotic aftermath of US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban, 71 individuals from 20 countries including Sri Lanka were detained at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday, Asian Correspondent said today..

37291
30
Helping hand
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 23:22
0
194

Cartoon of the day
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 05:54
5
601

Special certificate a must for bus drivers from June 1: DMT

Wednesday, 1 February 2017 20:58
5
1682

All SLTB and private passenger bus drivers must possess a special driving certificate issued after a special training pr...

Both sides should act responsibly: Minister
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 20:07
12
1311

Public Administration and Management Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara today said he regretted if Divulapitiya Divisional ...

Sirisena Govt. responsible for SAITM-SLMC tie: JVP
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 19:12
6
2081

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today charged that it was not the court but President Sirisena's government th...

Solomon Islands to probe Sri Lankan over accident
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 17:22
1
2033

Solomon Police have been urged to investigate a Sri Lankan, who was involved in an accident at the Mendana Avenue in Hon...

Illegal vehicle assembly complex raided: 54 vehicles found
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 16:07
13
6849

At least 54 vehicles, which were illegally assembled, causing a loss of Rs. 325 million to the government, were recovere...

Police fire tear gas at protesting port employees
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 14:01
9
3125

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesting employees of the port's Authority at Lotus Roa...

JO complains to BC against P. Harrison
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 13:47
3
1507

The joint opposition (JO) complained to the Bribery Commission (BC) today against Rural Economic Affairs Minister P. Har...

Missing SLT manpower employee found
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 12:19
10
2850

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) Manpower Union Vice President M.S. Mangala who was reported missing since Saturday, was found ab...

Astrologer Wijemuni released on bail
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 11:48
11
2626

Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni was released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara a short while...

Ten women arrested in Slave Island brothel
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 10:58
10
8057

At least ten women were arrested when the Colombo Central Divisional Law Enforcement Unit had raided a brothel which was...

Four more men accused of smuggling 72 Lankan into Canada go on trial
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 10:01
0
1767

Less than a week after four men accused in a human smuggling case involving Tamil migrants walked free, four more men ch...

Central Expressway Project-2 commenced
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 08:35
20
10224

The second stage of the construction of the Central Expressway Project (CEP Project-2) from Meerigama to Kurunegala was ...

New mosquito that can transmit malaria discovered
Wednesday, 1 February 2017 07:21
2
2165

Malaria is a life-threatening disease transmitted by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. There have been several malar...

Don't eat croton warns Dr. Jayasumana
Tuesday, 31 January 2017 23:30
20
9575

A medical expert said croton leaves were not edible and as such urged people not to consume them. ...

Property in Ireland: I won't respond to FB claims: Anura Kumara
Tuesday, 31 January 2017 21:53
23
9360

Referring to claims that he owns a property in Ireland, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he had no interest in r...

Kansa to be produced locally for herbal medicines: Rajitha
Tuesday, 31 January 2017 20:04
13
6150

The Ayurvedic Department is to launch a project to legally grow Kansa on a large scale and import Opium from India to be...

Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni arrested
Tuesday, 31 January 2017 17:53
14
13123

Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni was arrested by the CID on charges of circulating a video forecasting the death of Pr...

Muzammil to assume duties as HC to Malaysia
Tuesday, 31 January 2017 17:28
6
4145

Former Colombo Mayor A.J.M. Muzammil left for Kuala Lumpur yesterday to assume duties as Sri Lanka's High Commissi...

Road accident kills 15 head of cattle, 20 badly injured
Tuesday, 31 January 2017 16:58
14
9538

Fifteen head of cattle were killed and 20 seriously injured after the herd was knocked down by a speeding private bus at...

Biswal, Power, Malinowski replaced, a slap in Govt's face: JO
Tuesday, 31 January 2017 15:01
23
6606

The replacement of key US State Department officials such as Samantha Power, Nisha Biswal, Tom Malinowski and Susan Rice...

Hello Corp case: FCID allowed to check bank accounts
Tuesday, 31 January 2017 13:48
8
5296

Colombo Additional Magistrate Aruna Buddhadasa today permitted the FCID to check the bank accounts of company known as H...

Porsche 718 Cayman launched in SL

Micro launches SUV, E-car

President at Abhayaramaya

MR’ s acolytes want old regime ba..
02 / 02 / 2017
191
The role played by Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga in changing the political landscape ...

Grievances and resolution: The que..
02 / 02 / 2017
107
Dr Nirmala Chandrahasan (LLB, LLM, PhD, Attorney-at-Law) in an article titled "Natio...

Colleagues Remember Mel Gunasekera ..
02 / 02 / 2017
105
Mel was a hard-nosed journalist, but many of her colleagues and friends remember her most ...
Red lights on for Muthurajawela..
02 / 02 / 2017
51
World Wetlands' Day is marked every year on February 2. This year, Sri Lanka will ma...

New mosquito that can transmit mala..
01 / 02 / 2017
165
Malaria is a life-threatening disease transmitted by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes....
Loyalty gets its reward

Two dissidents were held back

In a race to claim the credit

Draining out trenches in dry weather
Bake A Wish
Food
Sushi Bar Samurai
Food
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: Reviewed
Entertainment
A chat with Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe
Protest against H’tota port sale

Protest against H’tota port sale | 107 views

Sri Lankan police stand guard during a protest against the proposed sale of a stake in a loss-making port to a Chinese company in Colombo yesterday.  ...

CB’s independence likely to be tested this year:...

Thursday, 2 February 2017 00:05 | 59 views
Homegrown ride-sourcing firm PickMe mulls going pu...

Thursday, 2 February 2017 00:05 | 59 views
Dhammika ups holding in Softlogic Finance...

Thursday, 2 February 2017 00:05 | 59 views

When they go awry

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:36 | 3873 views

People are generally unaware of the presence of a host of organs in their bodies. But when they are brought into focus when they fall sick, ...

Ayurvedic medicines in sports: are they performanc...

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:29 | 564 views
Laser treatment for skin conditions: Is it for you...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:59 | 2202 views
Good health is necessary to prevent NCDs...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:53 | 1076 views
How dangerous is Microcephaly?...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21 | 1930 views
7 things you shouldn’t miss when at Galle!

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30 | 6357 views

Galle is a destination that one shouldn't miss in Sri Lanka! From the rich cultural heritage to the impeccable beaches, the seaside town in the southern coast of Sri Lanka ...

Bolgoda: A Must Do Weekend Trip...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 9151 views
7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40 | 21472 views
Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Wednesday, 7 September 2016 11:30 | 42897 views
Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Thursday, 31 December 2015 05:25 | 61881 views

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:19 | 18620 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

Tuesday, 6 December 2016 10:18 | 7717 views
The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

Thursday, 1 December 2016 10:00 | 8850 views
The Art of Remembering Everything

Tuesday, 15 November 2016 15:38 | 9493 views
EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

Monday, 7 November 2016 12:04 | 8806 views

Trump fires defiant Acting Attorney General

Wednesday, 1 February 2017 10:54 | 250 views

Pakistan cracks down on group linked to Mumbai attacks

Wednesday, 1 February 2017 09:57 | 101 views
Canada’s Justin Trudeau, the open-armed anti-Trump

Wednesday, 1 February 2017 09:55 | 138 views
Student with far-right sympathies charged in Quebec mosque attack

Wednesday, 1 February 2017 09:53 | 112 views
The executive order is a shameful stain on our country

Wednesday, 1 February 2017 09:51 | 159 views