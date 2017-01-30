  1. Mon, 30 Jan 2017 01:58

Dev. Projects in A’pura: no damage to national heritage sites: PM
Saturday, 28 January 2017 13:39

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinge today assured that all development projects in Anuradhapura District would be conducted without any damage to national heritage sites in the area. The Prime Minister gave this assurance when he visited the Thanthirimale Raja..

Rehearsals begin
Sunday, 29 January 2017 14:52
Cartoon of the day
Friday, 27 January 2017 06:04
Sumanthiran assassination plot a sign of LTTE re-grouping: JHU
Sunday, 29 January 2017 23:18
The alleged plot to assassinate Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian M.A.Sumanthiran that was uncovered recentl...

AG should expose truth behind bond scam: SLPP
Sunday, 29 January 2017 20:51
The Attorney General (AG) should expose the individuals responsible for the Central Bank bond scam, the lawyers' bod...

The guilty should be punished:SF
Sunday, 29 January 2017 18:05
Those who had been accused of war crimes must be punished irrespective of their posts and statuses if found guilty, Regi...

MR would’ve retired gracefully if he didn’t amend the constitution: PM
Sunday, 29 January 2017 14:18
Responding to a statement made by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa that President Maithripala Sirisena brought him bac...

Global indices show SL economy at risk: JO
Sunday, 29 January 2017 13:09
Sri Lanka’s economy had been dropped in many global indexes, due to the corruption in the Central Bank and other u...

Worker’s death: Bogala mine closed temporarily
Sunday, 29 January 2017 11:33
The Bogala graphite mine had been closed temporarily since the fatal accident yesterday, the Police said. ...

CJ in Lahore: Legislation should benefit masses
Sunday, 29 January 2017 10:38
Chief Justice K. Sripavan yesterday underlined the need for legislation that could directly benefit the masses and all t...

Two MSD men nabbed over sexual abuse of Russian woman in Mt. Lavinia

Sunday, 29 January 2017 09:25
Two Police Constables attached to the Ministerial Security Division (MSD) had been arrested on charges of sexually abusi...

US judge blocks part of Trump’s immigration order
Sunday, 29 January 2017 08:54
A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees under an executive order fr...

Mobile App to be launched on National Museum
Saturday, 28 January 2017 19:16
Mobile App on the Colombo National Museum with information of its galleries and exhibits would be launched on February 6...

Minor oil leak in supply line at Colombo port
Saturday, 28 January 2017 14:31
A minor oil leak was reported in a supply line at the Colombo port premises carrying oil to Kolonnawa today. ...

Main suspect arrested over police sergeant’s killing in Pollonnaruwa
Saturday, 28 January 2017 12:10
The main suspect in connection with the murder of  police Sergeant T. G. Wijenayake (1786), who was the official dr...

Two bodies found in Dehiwala
Saturday, 28 January 2017 10:49
The bodies of two unidentified men were found at two separate places at Badovita in Dehiwala this morning, Police said. ...

Plot to assassinate Sumanthiran: 4 ex-LTTE cadres remanded
Saturday, 28 January 2017 09:06
A plot to assassinate Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran by exploding a claymore mine while ...

Sajin Vass to be tried on May 3
Saturday, 28 January 2017 07:01
The trial against Sajin Vass Gunawardena, who was charged with entering into an illegal contract worth Rs.883 million wi...

Unloading of 40,000 diesel barrels suspended
Friday, 27 January 2017 23:37
The unloading of 40,000 barrels of diesel out of a total consignment of 100,000 barrels imported to Sri Lanka has been s...

President Sirisena brought me back to politics: MR
Friday, 27 January 2017 21:25
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said today it was President Maithripala Sirisena, who brought him back to politics wh...

Ranjan Ramanayake asked to apologise to Div. Sec.
Friday, 27 January 2017 20:06
As a protest against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake’s verbally abusing the Divulapitiya Divisional Secretary in...

Rajiv's SL intervention helped him win election: CIA
Friday, 27 January 2017 18:07
The CIA, top American intelligence agency, had observed in 1987 that Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had intervened i...

MR arrives at Nugegoda rally
Friday, 27 January 2017 17:20
Former president and Kurunegala District MP Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the public rally organised by the Joint Opposit...

JO rally begins: Heavy traffic in Nugegoda
Friday, 27 January 2017 16:06
The public rally ‘Beginning of a Struggle’ (Peraliyaka Arambuma) organised by the joint opposition was launc...

President at Abhayaramaya

Hatton fuel leak controlled

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 highlights

National Question and grievances f..
30 / 01 / 2017
In a recent article in the Daily mirror of January 5, 2017, titled “Let’s make...

Overseas LTTE-backed plot to assass..
28 / 01 / 2017
“Nallavan” (not his real name) is a Tamil youth living in a Northern village. ...

Let peace begin in our schools..
28 / 01 / 2017
With a major education reforms policy, described by some as an education revolution, being...
The Volkswagen fiasco: A look into ..
30 / 01 / 2017
The Volkswagen fiasco created much hullabaloo in political and public circles with politic...

Trump’s Options: Will he nuke abo..
30 / 01 / 2017
Donald Trump was 12 years old when ‘The Ugly American,’ a political novel by W...
He didn’t hear what he didn’t want to

Bid to save private property at the cost of forest cover

They stand pat despite the ‘unkind cut’

To hook them by hook or by crook
The where and how of adoptions in Sri Lanka
Parenting
Velvet expands its range
Style
In Conversation with Jennifer Murray
Entertainment
Pro Life or Pro Choice?
Relationships

Finance ministers meet

UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond (L), Luxembourg’s Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna (C) and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin attended the Economic and Financial (ECOFIN) Affairs Council me... Read More...

Hemas and GAC break ground for integrated logistic...

UN food agency hopes for continued US funding...

India’s largest trade chamber ASSOCHAM keen to ...

When they go awry

People are generally unaware of the presence of a host of organs in their bodies. But when they are brought into focus when they fall sick, ... Read More...

Ayurvedic medicines in sports: are they performanc...

Laser treatment for skin conditions: Is it for you...

Good health is necessary to prevent NCDs...

How dangerous is Microcephaly?...

7 things you shouldn’t miss when at Galle!

Galle is a destination that one shouldn’t miss in Sri Lanka! From the rich cultural heritage to the impeccable beaches, the seaside town in the southern coast of Sri Lanka ... Read More...

Bolgoda: A Must Do Weekend Trip...

7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

The Art of Remembering Everything

EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

‘Mexico will NOT pay for any wall’: President Nieto

UN condemns huge Israeli settlement plan

Jubilant Gambia awaits president’s return

Republic day celebrated with enthusiasm in all corners of India

Chaos at Australia Day

