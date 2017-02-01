All SLTB and private passenger bus drivers must possess a special driving certificate issued after a special training pr...
Public Administration and Management Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara today said he regretted if Divulapitiya Divisional ...
The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today charged that it was not the court but President Sirisena’s government th...
Solomon Police have been urged to investigate a Sri Lankan, who was involved in an accident at the Mendana Avenue in Hon...
At least 54 vehicles, which were illegally assembled, causing a loss of Rs. 325 million to the government, were recovere...
Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesting employees of the port’s Authority at Lotus Roa...
The joint opposition (JO) complained to the Bribery Commission (BC) today against Rural Economic Affairs Minister P. Har...
Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) Manpower Union Vice President M.S. Mangala who was reported missing since Saturday, was found ab...
Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni was released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara a short while...
At least ten women were arrested when the Colombo Central Divisional Law Enforcement Unit had raided a brothel which was...
Less than a week after four men accused in a human smuggling case involving Tamil migrants walked free, four more men ch...
The second stage of the construction of the Central Expressway Project (CEP Project-2) from Meerigama to Kurunegala was ...
Malaria is a life-threatening disease transmitted by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. There have been several malar...
A medical expert said croton leaves were not edible and as such urged people not to consume them. ...
Referring to claims that he owns a property in Ireland, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he had no interest in r...
The Ayurvedic Department is to launch a project to legally grow Kansa on a large scale and import Opium from India to be...
Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni was arrested by the CID on charges of circulating a video forecasting the death of Pr...
Former Colombo Mayor A.J.M. Muzammil left for Kuala Lumpur yesterday to assume duties as Sri Lanka’s High Commissi...
Fifteen head of cattle were killed and 20 seriously injured after the herd was knocked down by a speeding private bus at...
The replacement of key US State Department officials such as Samantha Power, Nisha Biswal, Tom Malinowski and Susan Rice...
Colombo Additional Magistrate Aruna Buddhadasa today permitted the FCID to check the bank accounts of company known as H...
