  Sun, 22 Jan 2017 04:37

We welcome Trump’s non-interventionist foreign policy: MR
Saturday, 21 January 2017 15:33

Congratulating US President Donald Trump, former President and MP Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a twitter message that he would welcome the non-interventionist foreign policy of Mr. Trump. Mr. Rajapaksa extended his best wishes to US President for a successful pr..

4290
9
Tusk got stuck in trunk
Friday, 20 January 2017 22:28
4
4774

Cartoon of the day
Friday, 20 January 2017 06:10
2
694

The English vet saving Sri Lanka’s street dogs
Sunday, 22 January 2017 09:28
0
603

A vet has left behind her home in England to care for Sri Lanka’s street dogs. ...

Date of enforcement of RTI Act published
Sunday, 22 January 2017 08:37
0
399

The Extraordinary Gazette has been published on Friday (20) announcing the date of enforcement of the Right to Informati...

Dengue outbreak: 11 deaths, 3,500 affected in three months
Saturday, 21 January 2017 20:15
1
2362

Some 3500 dengue patients have been found during the past three months of this year throughout the country of which 11 p...

Over 200 arrested at Trump inauguration protests in Washington
Saturday, 21 January 2017 17:10
1
1832

Six police officers were injured and 217 protesters arrested Friday after a morning of peaceful protests and coordinated...

PPPD to be set up to attract Foreign Direct Investment
Saturday, 21 January 2017 15:17
0
2396

In the wake of the unity government’s effort to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and diversify loss-making ...

Heavy rains expected due to wave type disturbance: Met Dep.
Saturday, 21 January 2017 13:44
5
5745

The Meteorology Department said today heavy rains could be expected at different parts of the country during next few da...

Looking forward to working with Trump: MS
Saturday, 21 January 2017 13:24
3
2332

While congratulating Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, President Maithripala Si...

Singer Roy Peiris passes away
Saturday, 21 January 2017 12:01
4
4252

Popular singer Roy Peiris passed away at the Negombo Hospital this morning, hospital sources said. ...

One killed, six injured in EX-01 accident
Saturday, 21 January 2017 10:51
2
5022

A 37-year-old man was killed and six others injured when a container lorry crashed on the back of a stationary van at th...

No conditions attached to GSP: UNP
Saturday, 21 January 2017 10:10
6
1933

Sri Lanka's 2500-year-old Buddhist culture is non-negotiable for whatever reasons, even if it were to gain the GSP+ ...

SF questioned by CID
Saturday, 21 January 2017 09:10
9
6067

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded a statement from Field Marshal and Regional Development Minist...

SriLankan airlines: Govt. identifies US Co. for PPP project
Saturday, 21 January 2017 06:59
4
7918

The government has identified a Unites States-based company to share in the SriLankan airlines equity under the proposed...

Trump sworn in as 45th President of USA
Friday, 20 January 2017 22:50
6
4614

Donald John Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, taking office on a day that has featur...

'Work from home' mooted by WPC
Friday, 20 January 2017 21:58
12
4398

The Western Provincial Council (WPC) is to introduce a work-from-home-system or teleworking as a measure to ease traffic...

UNHR chief happy about Sri Lanka's HR record
Friday, 20 January 2017 19:03
1
2456

While expressing his satisfaction on what Sri Lanka has achieved where human rights are concerned, the UN High Commissio...

NZ , SL to open diplomatic posts
Friday, 20 January 2017 16:29
1
3366

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will open diplomatic posts in each other's nations and are considering a free trade agreem...

Switch off bill-board lighting during drought: MS
Friday, 20 January 2017 15:59
5
3511

President Maithripala Sirisena today requested private business establishments to switch off the lights used for promoti...

IUSF protest: Seven undergrads arrested
Friday, 20 January 2017 15:46
1
2847

Seven undergraduates including four monks were arrested today on charges of violating court orders and taking part in a ...

Economic region with SL, India and Singapore: PM

Friday, 20 January 2017 12:43
9
4616

In an interview with NDTV, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe disclosed plans to create an economic region integrating ...

Sarath Kumara Gunarathna released on bail
Friday, 20 January 2017 11:42
2
1655

Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne was released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara t...

Public requested to switch to CFL and LED bulbs to save energy
Friday, 20 January 2017 10:22
7
3770

The CEB was considering to remove the use of incandescent bulbs in a move to save energy and introduce CFL and LED bulbs...

President Trump's inaugural speech

Water level in main reservoirs decreased conciderably

Obama’s farewell speech

Magical Charisma of Kandy-Born Acto..
21 / 01 / 2017
21 / 01 / 2017
1087
January 17, 2017 was declared a holiday in the Southern Tamil Nadu State of India. This wa...

Conserving water, one drop at a tim..
21 / 01 / 2017
21 / 01 / 2017
505
With Sri Lanka facing one of its worst ever droughts, largely due to climate change conseq...

A nationally accepted fraud and m..
20 / 01 / 2017
20 / 01 / 2017
1071
Grade 1 schools admissions and Royal College were featured on 12 January in a DM Online ne...
Authorities dispel alarm over (A) H..
21 / 01 / 2017
21 / 01 / 2017
207
The recent death of three patients within a span of 48 hours at ward 69 of the Kandy Hospi...

Drone journalism The height of tech..
20 / 01 / 2017
20 / 01 / 2017
533
Technological advancements are widely appreciated as they allow people to exert less manua...
They quit in disgust

Has the local agent become the casualty?

Prelates to preach to uniformed top brass

Acid remark sees them disappear
Beach boys and Lankan tourism
Travel
Lipton Tea Room at The Galle Literary Festival 2017
Food
FGLF 2017 Day 5
Entertainment
Smooth It Up
Reviews

SRILANKAN AIRLINES MGT CONTRACT: Govt. may go for fresh round of bidding: Minister

SRILANKAN AIRLINES MGT CONTRACT: Govt. may go for fresh round of bidding: Minister

The government would go for a fresh round of bidding for the management contract of SriLankan Airlines if the Prime Ministerial Committee tasked with choosing a finalist is not... ... Read More...

Lagarde meets Lankan delegation...

Saturday, 21 January 2017 00:17
EDEX Expo 2017 kick-starts...

Saturday, 21 January 2017 00:17
Hammond says Britain open to brightest migrants...

Saturday, 21 January 2017 00:17

Laser treatment for skin conditions: Is it for you

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:59

Laser treatment is more effective than conventional treatments such as creams when treating blemishes, acne scars, wrinkles and certain other skin-related issues. Laser treatment is as of yet a novel ... Read More...

Good health is necessary to prevent NCDs...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:53
How dangerous is Microcephaly?...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21
Benefits of Coconut water- The natural Jeewani...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:17
Say ‘yes’ to good Oral health!...

Thursday, 5 January 2017 09:17
7 things you shouldn’t miss when at Galle!

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30

Galle is a destination that one shouldn’t miss in Sri Lanka! From the rich cultural heritage to the impeccable beaches, the seaside town in the southern coast of Sri Lanka ... Read More...

Bolgoda: A Must Do Weekend Trip...

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30
7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30
Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30
Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:19

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

Tuesday, 6 December 2016 10:18
The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

Thursday, 1 December 2016 10:00
The Art of Remembering Everything

Tuesday, 15 November 2016 15:38
EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

Monday, 7 November 2016 12:04

30 feared dead as deadly snowstorm destroys Italian hotel

Friday, 20 January 2017 09:44

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

China-backed trade pact gains as Trump threatens to ditch TPP

Friday, 20 January 2017 09:43
Iraq forces clear east Mosul ahead of push for west bank

Friday, 20 January 2017 09:42
Kim Jong-un to send a ‘message’ to Trump to coincide with his inauguration

Friday, 20 January 2017 09:40
Russia invites US to Syria talks in Astana – Lavrov

Friday, 20 January 2017 09:39