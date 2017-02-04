UPFA General Secretary and Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said yesterday a mini cabinet reshuffle was in the offing because...
Only a path that unites all can pave the way for a stronger Sri Lanka, a path that calls for what each of us can give of...
Northern Provincial Council Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran today said that the Tamil people’s issues could not be...
Former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Magne Bondevik has said that he was questioned and prevented from leaving the Wash...
A naval rating, who sustained injuries after falling from a parachute during Independence Day rehearsals at the Galle Fa...
Queen Elizabeth II in a message on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day has extended her best wishes for the good fortune ...
Heavy traffic was reported in Colombo Fort and around the Lake House Roundabout due to a protest staged by the Ceylon El...
Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who was in Ethiopia on an official visit, said that Sri Lanka had the capa...
A Sri Lankan man accused of bringing hundreds of Tamil asylum seekers into Canada illegally has been granted bail after ...
The final details of the agreement to sell the Hambantota Port shares to Chinese State-owned enterprise China Merchant P...
A trishaw driver who defended himself in the Gampola Magistrate Court was acquitted of all charges levelled agains...
A 48-year-old man was shot dead in a motorcar in Ilimba Junction in Horana this morning by two unidentified men who came...
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa should either retire from politics or make up his mind to support the government&rsqu...
An unknown person assaulted a Sri Lankan housemaid in Jahra governorate while she was walking home from a cooperative so...
Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who served in office during the previous rule, said yesterday, the ec...
the transfer of approximately up to 1,250 refugees from Australia’s offshore detention islands of Manus Island and...
Despite the late-night release of the 21 medical students taken into custody, the Government Medical Officers' Assoc...
The Colombo Fort Magistrate released the 21 medical students who were arrested on charges of violating a court order by ...
The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) today condemned the arrest of students who were protesting against th...
A number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) including the British Tamil Forum have urged the European Parliament t...
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) today threatened to resort to major trade union action next we...
