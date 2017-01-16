The Asia Pacific heads of multinational Coca-Cola has expressed their willingness to develop Sri Lanka as a production h...
The richest 10 per cent of the population in countries like Sri Lanka, China, India, Indonesia, Laos and Bangladesh have...
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has criticised the lawyers appearing for the Ports Authority in the case filed in th...
The United National Party (UNP) has not changed its stance on changing the current Constitution, UNP MP Nalin Bandara Ja...
Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera said today that security forces personnel should not be imprisoned in connection with war ...
Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had an opportunity of regaining the GSP+ facility during his tenure if he had agreed ...
A federation of trade unions today staged a protest opposite the Global Transportation and Logistics (Pvt) Ltd (Global P...
The All Island Bakers’ Association (AIBA) today warned that prices of all bakery products except for bread would b...
Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera said today he is functioning as an independent Member of Parliament. He said he was keen t...
Colombo Chief Magistrate today imposed a travel ban on Avant Garde Chairman, Nissanka Senadhipathi and Major General (Rt...
National Freedom Front MP Weerakumara Dissanayake arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) this mor...
A Turkish Airlines cargo plane from Hong Kong has crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 32 people, most of them on the...
Two police constables have been hospitalized after they were assaulted at Baththalangunduwa Island in Kalpitiya last nig...
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Switzerland this morning to attend the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Eco...
The executive officer of the Welisara Navy Hospital was remanded till January 26, by Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayar...
Residents of Ratmalana are worried about an unidentified species of fly spreading fast in home gardens, in the beach and...
Sri Lanka had not agreed to any condition that would be unfavorable to people to gain GSP Plus, a Deputy Minister said y...
The government is considering the possibility of specifying locations in Colombo City where people could stage protests ...
Minister of Science, Technology and Research Susil Premajayantha said that Sri Lanka is still interested in purchasing o...
Replying to a statement made by the Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe with regard to the access to temporary res...
President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to issue a circular requiring the government offices to reduce the usage of a...
