The Northern Provincial Council has adopted a motion prohibiting bottled toddy produced in the south from being transpor...
One person was arrested after the Chennai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 8.7 kg of gold worth Rs 2.44 ...
Welcoming the new Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and committing to continue to work clo...
A building at New Chetty Street in Kotahena caught fire when a sky cracker fell last night, the Police said. ...
A total number of 479 incidents including 113 road accidents had been reported to the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) on...
At least 35 people have lost their lives in an attack on a nightclub in Turkey, Istanbul's governor has said. ...
Tolls levied from vehicles on expressways from 9pm to 5am, have been reduced by Rs. 50 with effect from today, the Road ...
Strongly condemning the taking over of boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan government, political leaders inc...
The third round of talks between India and Sri Lanka on an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) will be h...
Secretaries to the Ministries of Fisheries of Sri Lanka and India met in New Delhi today to discuss the fishing issue be...
President Maithripala Sirisena has reportedly assured a group of UNP back bench MPs yesterday that he would see to it th...
President Maithripala Sirisena said the decision taken to spend large sums to provide vehicles on rent basis to 58 Parli...
About 6,500 deserters of the tri-forces get themselves legally discharged from the service during the month-long amnesty...
Four flights scheduled to arrive from Sharjah and Dubai have been delayed because of the dense fog in the Mediterranean ...
Two youth were killed when two motorcycles they were riding on crashed onto the back of a car at Nugaduwa traffic lights...
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka and the fa...
Justice and Buddha Sasana Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe hit out at Government MP Ashu Marasinghe describing him ‘...
While claiming that during the last two years, many milestones have been achieved as a country, Prime Minister Ranil Wic...
Another faculty of the Technology Stream will be opened at Ruhunu University on January 2, it's Vice Chancellor Prof...
A specialist doctor attached to a private hospital in Colombo is reported to have been stabbed this evening and ha...
State Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Piyankara Jayaratne is reported to have tendered his resignat...
