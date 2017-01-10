Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman G.L.Peries today said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appeared to b...
The delimitation committee will submit the appeal report on the local government elections to the ministry on January 17...
All Ceylon Private Bus Association (ACPBA) Secretary Anjana Priyanjith today requested the government to terminate the S...
Six police personnel including a sub inspector attached to the Kandaketiya Police were sentenced to death by Badulla Hig...
The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) President Gemunu Wijeratne said today some 25 per cent of the ve...
The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) General Secretary MP Udaya Gammanpila, who took part in the protest which turned violen...
Ms. Daisy Forrest Wickramasinghe, the great aunt of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, was released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate&r...
Thirty two suspects, who were arrested on charges of violating court orders and damaging public property during a protes...
The Italian Navy FREMM (European Multi-Mission Frigate) Carabiniere is scheduled to arrive in Colombo for a four-day vis...
The industrial zone in Hambantota can be shifted to another part of the country if there is opposition to it, Prime Mini...
Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne, who was arrested by the CID on charges of misappropriating Rs.12 million...
In the wake of the fresh arrest of 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy in two separate incidents on alle...
Explaining as to why, outbound air passengers are required to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) fiv...
The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) said yesterday it was ‘fairly positive’ in the overall context about the r...
Chief Minister of the Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was highly impressed with the progress made by Sri Lan...
President Maitripala Sirisena, in his second year anniversary speech, asserted that the current national unity governmen...
Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa said today that he did not receive an invitation for the ceremony to mark the commenc...
The Police crackdowns on Saturday’s protest at Hambantota was completely justifiable since the protestors broke in...
The number of people arrested over last day’s clashes in Hambantota had gone up to 41, the Police said. They have ...
Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera will leave for the United Kingdom tomorrow on a five-day official visit (9-...
President Maithripala Sirisena is to submit a proposal to the International Buddhist Seminar-a segment at the 2017 UN Ve...
