A few members who joined in the government, after its formation by the President and the Prime Minister on good governan...
Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake has complained to the Bribery Commission (BC) against the Divulapitiya Divisional Secr...
VK Sasikala- the longtime companion of J Jayalalithaa who became the party chief after her death - has been elected the ...
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit announced early Sunday morning that it has denied the Department of Justic...
Northern Province Chief Minister C. V Wigneswaran’s moves to establish a hybrid court in the province is a dream w...
Sri Lanka was forced into making a deal with India as its own armed forces had twice refused to “take Jaffna&rdquo...
A helicopter of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) rescued three people of Sri Lankan nationality from a ship sailing to...
A leading drugs trafficker Chamara Sandaruwan alias ‘Kudu Roshan’ was reportedly hacked to death by two unid...
Three persons including a woman had been arrested over Rs. 1.1 million eZ Cash scam in Mount Lavinia yesterday, the Poli...
Chinese military activity will not be allowed at the Hambantota port considering concerns from India, Sri Lankan ambassa...
South Africa routed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to take the third one-day international at the Wanderers on Saturday in a...
The government yesterday said it will have to decide on a water tariff revision soon given the precarious financial situ...
A swarm of bees stopped play midway through Sri Lanka's innings in the third one-day international against South Afr...
The United States Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it won't force airlines to block foreigners with vis...
SAITM Medical Faculty Parents Forum Convener Gemunu Wijeratne today said that he would file a defamation case against Mi...
The Chief Minister of Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority Northern Province, C.V.Wigneswaran, boycotted the 69 th. Sri Lank...
The Wellamadama premises of the Ruhunu University were temporarily closed due to a tense situation prevailed between the...
A 36-year-old Indian national was arrested this morning while he was taking photos of Temple Trees and surrounding area,...
Two suspects were arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of underworld figure, Tranil Bandara Dharmasiri alias...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his greetings to Sri Lanka on its 69th Independence Day celebrations said ...
A 17-year-old female who had been loitering in the Padukka area for the past month and a half in a suspicious manner was...
