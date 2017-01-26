  1. Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:38

Subscribe

Automobile market collapses by over 40%
Thursday, 26 January 2017 06:55

Automobile trade in Sri Lanka is facing extreme difficulties due to the recent regulations introduced by the government, the former chairman of the Ceylon Motor Traders Association (CMTA) Gihan Pilapitiya said yesterday. “The overall showroom traffic ha..

11431
10
MORE

Diesel bowser topples in Hatton
Thursday, 26 January 2017 17:05
0
398

Cartoon of the day
Thursday, 26 January 2017 06:30
1
455

Malik contradicts Rajitha
Thursday, 26 January 2017 18:05
5
826

Rejecting claims made by Minister Rajitha Senaratne with regard to the Horana Tyre factory, Development Strategies and I...

Read More... Add New Comment

SL key part of ‘neighbourhood first’ policy: India

Thursday, 26 January 2017 17:41
0
123

Sri Lanka continues to be a key part of India’s 'neighbourhood first' policy, Indian High Commissioner Tar...

Read More... Add New Comment

Some MPs laughing at me: Buddhika
Thursday, 26 January 2017 16:39
5
1883

UNP Matara District MP Buddika Pathirana today said he has been subjected to different kind of treatment in Parliament a...

Read More... Add New Comment

CB curbs Perpetual Treasuries money transactions
Thursday, 26 January 2017 14:05
6
1454

The Central Bank has restricted transactions of bank accounts belonging to Perpetual Treasuries Limited, State Minister ...

Read More... Add New Comment

Submit comprehensive medical report on Duminda Silva: Add. Magistrate
Thursday, 26 January 2017 12:39
4
2210

Colombo Additional Magistrate Aruni Attigalle today directed the Prisons Department to submit a comprehensive medical re...

Read More... Add New Comment

Fire at polythene factory in Wattala
Thursday, 26 January 2017 10:23
0
2185

A fire broke out at a Polythene Factory at Hunupitiya road, Wattala this morning, the Colombo Fire Service Department sa...

Read More... Add New Comment

"Tamil Eelam" removed from list of countries
Thursday, 26 January 2017 08:07
3
6512

The Sri Lankan government had got Denmark and Australia to remove ‘Tamil Eelam’ from the list of states ment...

Read More... Add New Comment

Ravi hits out at Attorney General
Thursday, 26 January 2017 07:13
4
4235

While denying that no one in his ministry had acknowledged the receipt of any document, Minister of Finance Ravi Karunan...

Read More... Add New Comment

SL beats SA by five wickets to win T20 series
Thursday, 26 January 2017 05:52
8
2389

Niroshan Dickwella struck a crucial 68 as Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five wickets in Wednesday's Twenty20 intern...

Read More... Add New Comment

Several activists leave Transparency International
Thursday, 26 January 2017 05:20
3
2326

Several activists have left Transparency International of Sri Lanka following controversies over financial transactions ...

Read More... Add New Comment

Mattala Airport in full throttle
Thursday, 26 January 2017 04:43
29
16797

Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), which was once dubbed as a ghost airport by both local and foreign comme...

Read More... Add New Comment

Harsha hails China as new white knight of free world
Thursday, 26 January 2017 03:19
11
2742

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva this week labelled Chinese President Xi Jinping as...

Read More... Add New Comment

Do not underestimate Sp. Comm. of Inquiry: Lakshman Yapa
Thursday, 26 January 2017 02:34
1
1107

State Minister of Finance Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena yesterday requested all the politicians to refrain from underestimat...

Read More... Add New Comment

Three-wheeler registrations slump as new leasing levels come into effect
Thursday, 26 January 2017 01:35
4
4084

The registration of three-wheelers has nosedived to a quarter of the previous levels since the new loan-to-value (LTV) r...

Read More... Add New Comment

CB Scam should be dealt with as a criminal case: MS
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 23:04
19
5023

President Maithripala Sirisena said today that he had found that the investigation of the Central Bank bond scam was bei...

Read More... Add New Comment

Yahapalana Govt. as corrupt as its predecessor: ACF
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 22:47
9
2408

The Yahapalana Government promotes corruption and protects fraudsters just as the previous Mahinda Rajapaksa Government,...

Read More... Add New Comment

Bolt loses gold medal as teammate failed dope test
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 21:09
2
4185

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's golden Olympic record was diminished Wednesday after Jamaican compatriot Nesta Carter...

Read More... Add New Comment

PM came to know only in the morning: Rajitha
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 20:57
16
9065

Cabinet spokesman, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne today said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe got to know abou...

Read More... Add New Comment

Additional 155 perches for Palatupana luxury camps
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 19:28
3
4579

The government has decided to provide an additional land of 155 perches, apart from the previously given 7 acres, to the...

Read More... Add New Comment

Digital summit in Sri Lanka
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 17:23
10
3366

A two-day international digital summit will be held in Sri Lanka on March 23 and 24 with the participation of experts an...

Read More... Add New Comment

Govt. to sign MoU with Ethiopia
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 16:35
28
7646

The Sri Lankan Government said today it would sign a MoU with the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on diplomatic consulta...

Read More... Add New Comment

More News

VIDEO

Hatton fuel leak controlled

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 highlights

President Trump's inaugural speech

More Video

MIRROR OPINION

The war within..
26 / 01 / 2017
801
The way for a new Constitution has literally become rutted, rugged and rickety because the...

Let us build a human economy..
26 / 01 / 2017
386
As political and business leaders met at Davos in Switzerland last week for the annual wor...

“Resignation is not the need of ..
25 / 01 / 2017
1022
Jathika Hela Urumaya Parliamentarian Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera,recently announced...
More Opinion

FEATURES

Cabinet to legalise abortions under..
26 / 01 / 2017
1021
The ‘rights of a woman’ has always been a topic of discussion in not only Asia...

The Tamil Question: Agony of an uns..
25 / 01 / 2017
563
Kadiresan woke up early morning, a couple of hours before sunshine, looked up towards the ...
More Features

To hook them by hook or by crook

Bid to save private property at the cost of forest cover

Failed diplomacy?

Their angry query: Why only us?
More Political Gossip
The where and how of adoptions in Sri Lanka
Parenting
Velvet expands its range
Style
Frosties
Food
Venice by Ocean
Desserts and Bakes

Three-wheeler registrations slump as new leasing levels come into effect

Three-wheeler registrations slump as new leasing levels come into effect | 718 views

The registration of three-wheelers has nosedived to a quarter of the previous levels since the new loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for automobile financing came into effect this month, according to an indu... Read More...

3W Consulting to Launch the First International Bl...

Thursday, 26 January 2017 16:20 | 53 views
Sail Lanka Charter hosts the Prime Minister of Sri...

Thursday, 26 January 2017 16:20 | 53 views
Harsha hails China as new white knight of free wor...

Thursday, 26 January 2017 16:20 | 53 views

When they go awry

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:36 | 418 views

People are generally unaware of the presence of a host of organs in their bodies. But when they are brought into focus when they fall sick, ... Read More...

Ayurvedic medicines in sports: are they performanc...

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:29 | 90 views
Laser treatment for skin conditions: Is it for you...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:59 | 1768 views
Good health is necessary to prevent NCDs...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:53 | 731 views
How dangerous is Microcephaly?...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21 | 1635 views
More

7 things you shouldn’t miss when at Galle!

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30 | 3817 views

Galle is a destination that one shouldn’t miss in Sri Lanka! From the rich cultural heritage to the impeccable beaches, the seaside town in the southern coast of Sri Lanka ... Read More...

Bolgoda: A Must Do Weekend Trip...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 8069 views
7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40 | 20628 views
Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Wednesday, 7 September 2016 11:30 | 42012 views
Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Thursday, 31 December 2015 05:25 | 61123 views

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:19 | 17076 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

Tuesday, 6 December 2016 10:18 | 7117 views
The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

Thursday, 1 December 2016 10:00 | 8137 views
The Art of Remembering Everything

Tuesday, 15 November 2016 15:38 | 8934 views
EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

Monday, 7 November 2016 12:04 | 8285 views

Trump poised to move on Mexican border wall

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:18 | 153 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

PM May says she will publish 'White Paper' setting out Brexit plan

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:17 | 69 views
Israel plans more than 2,500 new settler homes

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:16 | 76 views
Killer avalanches hit Indian Kashmir

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:15 | 117 views
Somali militants ram car bomb into hotel, killing at least 15

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:14 | 70 views