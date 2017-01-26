Rejecting claims made by Minister Rajitha Senaratne with regard to the Horana Tyre factory, Development Strategies and I...
Sri Lanka continues to be a key part of India’s 'neighbourhood first' policy, Indian High Commissioner Tar...
UNP Matara District MP Buddika Pathirana today said he has been subjected to different kind of treatment in Parliament a...
The Central Bank has restricted transactions of bank accounts belonging to Perpetual Treasuries Limited, State Minister ...
Colombo Additional Magistrate Aruni Attigalle today directed the Prisons Department to submit a comprehensive medical re...
A fire broke out at a Polythene Factory at Hunupitiya road, Wattala this morning, the Colombo Fire Service Department sa...
The Sri Lankan government had got Denmark and Australia to remove ‘Tamil Eelam’ from the list of states ment...
While denying that no one in his ministry had acknowledged the receipt of any document, Minister of Finance Ravi Karunan...
Niroshan Dickwella struck a crucial 68 as Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five wickets in Wednesday's Twenty20 intern...
Several activists have left Transparency International of Sri Lanka following controversies over financial transactions ...
Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), which was once dubbed as a ghost airport by both local and foreign comme...
Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva this week labelled Chinese President Xi Jinping as...
State Minister of Finance Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena yesterday requested all the politicians to refrain from underestimat...
The registration of three-wheelers has nosedived to a quarter of the previous levels since the new loan-to-value (LTV) r...
President Maithripala Sirisena said today that he had found that the investigation of the Central Bank bond scam was bei...
The Yahapalana Government promotes corruption and protects fraudsters just as the previous Mahinda Rajapaksa Government,...
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's golden Olympic record was diminished Wednesday after Jamaican compatriot Nesta Carter...
Cabinet spokesman, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne today said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe got to know abou...
The government has decided to provide an additional land of 155 perches, apart from the previously given 7 acres, to the...
A two-day international digital summit will be held in Sri Lanka on March 23 and 24 with the participation of experts an...
The Sri Lankan Government said today it would sign a MoU with the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on diplomatic consulta...
