  1. Sun, 01 Jan 2017 10:39

Subscribe

Sri Lanka ponder changes for second Test
Sunday, 1 January 2017 00:00

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews spoke about the need for his team to be mentally tough when they meet South Africa in the second Test starting at Newlands, South Africa on Monday -- but they may need also need some changes in personnel. In losing the first ..

5129
4
MORE

New Year blessing at Gangarama Temple
Sunday, 1 January 2017 12:47
0
355

Cartoon of the day
Friday, 30 December 2016 16:02
1
844

NPC to stop toddy from outside NP
Sunday, 1 January 2017 15:03
0
536

The Northern Provincial Council has adopted a motion prohibiting bottled toddy produced in the south from being transpor...

Read More... Add New Comment

8.7 kg gold smuggled from SL seized in India
Sunday, 1 January 2017 14:28
0
578

One person was arrested after the Chennai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 8.7 kg of gold worth Rs 2.44 ...

Read More... Add New Comment

SL committed to work closely with the UN: Mangala
Sunday, 1 January 2017 14:03
0
506

Welcoming the new Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and committing to continue to work clo...

Read More... Add New Comment

Sky cracker sets fire to Kotahena building

Sunday, 1 January 2017 12:41
3
2599

A building at New Chetty Street in Kotahena caught fire when a sky cracker fell last night, the Police said. ...

Read More... Add New Comment

479 incidents reported to CNH on the New Year’s Eve ; 113 road accidents
Sunday, 1 January 2017 11:13
2
3489

A total number of 479 incidents including 113 road accidents had been reported to the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) on...

Read More... Add New Comment

Terror attack on Istanbul nightclub leaves 35 dead
Sunday, 1 January 2017 10:07
2
2492

At least 35 people have lost their lives in an attack on a nightclub in Turkey, Istanbul's governor has said. ...

Read More... Add New Comment

Expressway tolls reduced by Rs. 50 from today
Sunday, 1 January 2017 09:43
6
2424

Tolls levied from vehicles on expressways from 9pm to 5am, have been reduced by Rs. 50 with effect from today, the Road ...

Read More... Add New Comment

Indian Leaders flay SL for seizing TN boats
Sunday, 1 January 2017 09:16
6
1472

Strongly condemning the taking over of boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan government, political leaders inc...

Read More... Add New Comment

Third round of talks on ETCA to be held on Jan. 4 and 5
Saturday, 31 December 2016 19:49
5
2000

The third round of talks between India and Sri Lanka on an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) will be h...

Read More... Add New Comment

Indian, Sri Lankan fisheries officials meet ahead of ministerial talks
Saturday, 31 December 2016 14:44
0
1622

Secretaries to the Ministries of Fisheries of Sri Lanka and India met in New Delhi today to discuss the fishing issue be...

Read More... Add New Comment

President assures UNP MPs govt. will serve full term
Saturday, 31 December 2016 14:05
7
6213

President Maithripala Sirisena has reportedly assured a group of UNP back bench MPs yesterday that he would see to it th...

Read More... Add New Comment

President overturns decision to rent out 58 vehicles to MPs
Saturday, 31 December 2016 12:36
14
8418

President Maithripala Sirisena said the decision taken to spend large sums to provide vehicles on rent basis to 58 Parli...

Read More... Add New Comment

Tough action against deserters failing to obtain legal discharge
Saturday, 31 December 2016 11:29
3
2381

About 6,500 deserters of the tri-forces get themselves legally discharged from the service during the month-long amnesty...

Read More... Add New Comment

Dense fog delays four flights from Dubai and Sharjah
Saturday, 31 December 2016 10:43
0
3080

Four flights scheduled to arrive from Sharjah and Dubai have been delayed because of the dense fog in the Mediterranean ...

Read More... Add New Comment

Two motorcyclists killed in Galle
Saturday, 31 December 2016 10:26
1
3261

Two youth were killed when two motorcycles they were riding on crashed onto the back of a car at Nugaduwa traffic lights...

Read More... Add New Comment

Sovereignty, territorial integrity would hang in the balance in 2017 - MR
Saturday, 31 December 2016 09:25
11
3597

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka and the fa...

Read More... Add New Comment

Wijeyadasa blasts MP Ashu for criticising monks
Saturday, 31 December 2016 09:06
7
9205

Justice and Buddha Sasana Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe hit out at Government MP Ashu Marasinghe describing him ‘...

Read More... Add New Comment

Achieved many, but much needs to be done- Ranil
Saturday, 31 December 2016 07:25
17
4532

While claiming that during the last two years, many milestones have been achieved as a country, Prime Minister Ranil Wic...

Read More... Add New Comment

Ruhunu Uni to add faculty for Tech. Stream in Jan.
Friday, 30 December 2016 20:18
2
2835

Another faculty of the Technology Stream will be opened at Ruhunu University on January 2, it's Vice Chancellor Prof...

Read More... Add New Comment

Doctor stabbed at private hospital in Colombo
Friday, 30 December 2016 17:55
4
22897

A specialist doctor attached to a private hospital in Colombo is reported to have been stabbed  this evening and ha...

Read More... Add New Comment

State Minister Piyankara Jayaratne resigns
Friday, 30 December 2016 17:40
8
9880

State Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Piyankara Jayaratne is reported to have tendered his resignat...

Read More... Add New Comment

More News

VIDEO

SL Navy Day 2016

Sunken barge a risk sea-bathers

Super market thieves in CCTV recordings

More Video

MIRROR OPINION

Lester’s “Rekava” was the fir..
31 / 12 / 2016
716
“Rekava”(line of Destiny) directed by Lester James Peris premiered 60 years ag...

Hopes for lasting peace amid explos..
31 / 12 / 2016
661
Midnight tonight, when 2016 ends and 2017 begins, has been proclaimed as the International...

Federalism addresses minority right..
30 / 12 / 2016
1407
Prof. R. Sivachandran, a Central Committee member of Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), i...
More Opinion

FEATURES

Upsurge in cost of living Celebrati..
31 / 12 / 2016
369
As the festive season brings to a close another eventful year many claim the cost of livin...

The day that NM lost the throne..
28 / 12 / 2016
1140
Extracts from the speech made at the public meeting at Matugama to commemorate the 81st an...
More Features

Didn’t they go by the book?

He suggests the solution to the spiraling rice prices

Fair weather friend turns his back on his former mentor!

Onetime meat is now their poison
More Political Gossip
8 traffic violations on Lankan roads you may not know of
5 gadgets you need in your home
How to create your own home gym
5 must have gadgets in your vehicle if you’re driving around Colombo
Wisdom from the streets!
Video
The Vanilla Bean Bakery
Food
Memorable Moments From 2016
Entertainment
Fuchsia Dunlop at Fairway Galle Literary Festival 2017
Interviews
All you need to know about strokes
Understanding & Caring for Dengue Fever in Children
Asiri Central Hospital Awarded Hospital Accreditation from JCI

Rice prices sky rocket

Rice prices sky rocket | 937 views

Sri Lanka’s rice prices have sky rocketed with Maha seasonal harvest being hit by drought and a alleged foul play by a government minister in releasing the paddy stocks held by the government. O... Read More...

CB keeps policy rates steady in December ...

Saturday, 31 December 2016 00:05 | 320 views
Melstacorp share trading begins with great optimis...

Saturday, 31 December 2016 00:05 | 320 views
Singapore’s GIC buys stake in British mall...

Saturday, 31 December 2016 00:05 | 320 views

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder What you need to know

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:41 | 955 views

Certain behavioral patterns deemed to be ritualistic and recurrent in an individual can be a telling sign that the person in question may be a victim of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Speaking t... Read More...

Throw that fairness cream away!...

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:41 | 1743 views
Are you prone to Food Allergies?...

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:41 | 922 views
Healthy hair care...

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:41 | 900 views
Oral Cancer: Prevention and Awareness...

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:41 | 2450 views
More

7 Must Do Things in Maldives!

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40 | 16476 views

If you've seen a picture of the earth as the blue-green sphere, and are disillusioned by the fact that what you see hardly looks anything like it - there's hope ... Read More...

Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40 | 57750 views
Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40 | 37107 views
Sri Lanka Tourism To Take-off Seasonal Celebration...

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40 | 37077 views
UnionPay offers tips to boost holiday sales ...

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40 | 38765 views

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:19 | 10399 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

Tuesday, 6 December 2016 10:18 | 4357 views
The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

Thursday, 1 December 2016 10:00 | 4851 views
The Art of Remembering Everything

Tuesday, 15 November 2016 15:38 | 6278 views
EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

Monday, 7 November 2016 12:04 | 5485 views

US denies Israeli claims that US was behind UN resolution

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:54 | 2045 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Israel Prime Minister faces criminal investigation over fraud and bribery

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:52 | 596 views
India’s train derailment kills at least two

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:51 | 411 views
Air strikes kill 22 civilians in eastern Syria: monitor

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:50 | 404 views
Turkey, Russia agree on Syria ceasefire plan

Thursday, 29 December 2016 08:49 | 467 views