  1. Mon, 06 Feb 2017 00:09

Mahendran spent Rs.66mn for his own purposes: VAC
Sunday, 5 February 2017 16:33

Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran spent Rs.66mn of Central Bank funds on 163 occasions during a span of 21 months for his own purposes, Voice against Corruption (VAC) Convener Wasantha Samarasinghe alleged today. He said his allegations were based..

Protest against attack on medical students
Sunday, 5 February 2017 14:19
Cartoon of the day
Friday, 3 February 2017 05:58
Some newcomers try to create problems - Ravi
Sunday, 5 February 2017 22:03
A few members who joined in the government, after its formation by the President and the Prime Minister on good governan...

Ranjan complains to BC against Div. Sec.
Sunday, 5 February 2017 20:31
Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake has complained to the Bribery Commission (BC) against the Divulapitiya Divisional Secr...

VK Sasikala to be next Tamil Nadu CM
Sunday, 5 February 2017 18:30
VK Sasikala- the longtime companion of J Jayalalithaa who became the party chief after her death - has been elected the ...

Trump bid to reinstate travel ban fails
Sunday, 5 February 2017 14:57
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit announced early Sunday morning that it has denied the Department of Justic...

Wiggy’s hybrid court is a dream that will not materialise: Samarasinghe
Sunday, 5 February 2017 14:14
Northern Province Chief Minister C. V Wigneswaran’s moves to establish a hybrid court in the province is a dream w...

I was forced into a deal with India, J.R. Jayewardene told U.S. envoy: Report
Sunday, 5 February 2017 13:10
Sri Lanka was forced into making a deal with India as its own armed forces had twice refused to “take Jaffna&rdquo...

Three Sri Lankans rescued by Royal Air Force of Oman
Sunday, 5 February 2017 12:38
A helicopter of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) rescued three people of Sri Lankan nationality from a ship sailing to...

Kudu Rohan hacked to death
Sunday, 5 February 2017 11:58
A leading drugs trafficker Chamara Sandaruwan alias ‘Kudu Roshan’ was reportedly hacked to death by two unid...

Three nabbed over mobile cash transfer scam
Sunday, 5 February 2017 10:29
Three persons including a woman had been arrested over Rs. 1.1 million eZ Cash scam in Mount Lavinia yesterday, the Poli...

Chinese military will not be permitted at H'tota port: SL envoy
Sunday, 5 February 2017 09:10
Chinese military activity will not be allowed at the Hambantota port considering concerns from India, Sri Lankan ambassa...

SL lose 10 for 103 and the series
Sunday, 5 February 2017 07:54
South Africa routed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to take the third one-day international at the Wanderers on Saturday in a...

Water tariff revision in the pipeline
Saturday, 4 February 2017 21:20
The government yesterday said it will have to decide on a water tariff revision soon given the precarious financial situ...

SL vs SA; Bees stop play in third ODI
Saturday, 4 February 2017 21:05
A swarm of bees stopped play midway through Sri Lanka's innings in the third one-day international against South Afr...

US suspends Trump’s travel ban
Saturday, 4 February 2017 20:36
The United States Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it won't force airlines to block foreigners with vis...

Gemunu demands Rs.500mn from Dilan Perera
Saturday, 4 February 2017 19:30
SAITM Medical Faculty Parents Forum Convener Gemunu Wijeratne today said that he would file a defamation case against Mi...

Wigneswaran boycotts Independence Day event
Saturday, 4 February 2017 17:30
The Chief Minister of Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority Northern Province, C.V.Wigneswaran, boycotted the 69 th. Sri Lank...

Wellamadama premises of Ruhunu Uni. temporarily closed
Saturday, 4 February 2017 16:30
The Wellamadama premises of the Ruhunu University were temporarily closed due to a tense situation prevailed between the...

Indian national arrested for photographing Temple Trees
Saturday, 4 February 2017 15:16
A 36-year-old Indian national was arrested this morning while he was taking photos of Temple Trees and surrounding area,...

Two arrested over Athurugiriya shooting
Saturday, 4 February 2017 14:02
Two suspects were arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of underworld figure, Tranil Bandara Dharmasiri alias...

SL a valued friend and neighbour of India: Modi
Saturday, 4 February 2017 12:19
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his greetings to Sri Lanka on its 69th Independence Day celebrations said ...

Mysterious young woman arrested in Padukka
Saturday, 4 February 2017 11:23
A 17-year-old female who had been loitering in the Padukka area for the past month and a half in a suspicious manner was...

Porsche 718 Cayman launched in SL

Micro launches SUV, E-car

President at Abhayaramaya

Of 69 Years- 57 Gobbled up by Polit..
06 / 02 / 2017
150
Corruption which was sweeping into the body politics unreservedly grabbed a fair portion o...

Will Norway handover diaspora Tiger..
04 / 02 / 2017
2315
“What was your first military operation”? was a question posed to Veluppillai ...

Let us build bridges, no walls..
04 / 02 / 2017
663
“Where the mind is without fear and the head held high,   Where knowledge is fr...
Plastics detrimental to health and ..
06 / 02 / 2017
67
From the chair we sit on, to the comb we use, to high tech machines, plastic has become in...

Alumni in unison with Alma Mater Si..
03 / 02 / 2017
327
We, the alumni of President’s College Kotte wish to recall with gratitude on the com...
Draining out trenches in dry weather

Is a top head about to roll?

Loyalty gets its reward

His daring scares away top bureaucrats
Bake A Wish
Food
Drugs - An Urgent Issue That Needs To Be Addressed
Lifestyle
For The Love of Chillie!
Food
Meat Alternatives
Food

Celebrating Independence

Celebrating Independence | 922 views

A paratrooper from the armed forces descends on Galle Face Green during rehearsals for the Independence Day parade held yesterday, while activity goes on in the background on the land reclaimed for th... Read More...

Trade deficit widens 33% as exports slow down...

Saturday, 4 February 2017 00:05 | 428 views
Footwear and Leather Fair...

Saturday, 4 February 2017 00:05 | 428 views
Asia markets struggle at end of volatile week...

Saturday, 4 February 2017 00:05 | 428 views

When they go awry

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:36 | 4704 views

People are generally unaware of the presence of a host of organs in their bodies. But when they are brought into focus when they fall sick, ... Read More...

Ayurvedic medicines in sports: are they performanc...

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:29 | 779 views
Laser treatment for skin conditions: Is it for you...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:59 | 2481 views
Good health is necessary to prevent NCDs...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:53 | 1309 views
How dangerous is Microcephaly?...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21 | 2114 views
7 things you shouldn’t miss when at Galle!

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30 | 7779 views

Galle is a destination that one shouldn’t miss in Sri Lanka! From the rich cultural heritage to the impeccable beaches, the seaside town in the southern coast of Sri Lanka ... Read More...

Bolgoda: A Must Do Weekend Trip...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 9753 views
7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40 | 21964 views
Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Wednesday, 7 September 2016 11:30 | 43434 views
Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Thursday, 31 December 2015 05:25 | 62314 views

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:19 | 19595 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

Tuesday, 6 December 2016 10:18 | 8053 views
The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

Thursday, 1 December 2016 10:00 | 9292 views
The Art of Remembering Everything

Tuesday, 15 November 2016 15:38 | 9798 views
EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

Monday, 7 November 2016 12:04 | 9092 views

Trump picks Neil Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:38 | 950 views

Bangladesh arrests IT expert linked to deadly siege

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:34 | 456 views
London hospital chasing a huge bill from a Nigerian mother of quadruplets

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:33 | 1933 views
Dazed cat purrs with delight as she is given oxygen

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:32 | 470 views
Woman ends up in the ER after her pet snake got stuck in her earlobe

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:25 | 906 views