A vet has left behind her home in England to care for Sri Lanka’s street dogs. ...
The Extraordinary Gazette has been published on Friday (20) announcing the date of enforcement of the Right to Informati...
Some 3500 dengue patients have been found during the past three months of this year throughout the country of which 11 p...
Six police officers were injured and 217 protesters arrested Friday after a morning of peaceful protests and coordinated...
In the wake of the unity government’s effort to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and diversify loss-making ...
The Meteorology Department said today heavy rains could be expected at different parts of the country during next few da...
While congratulating Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, President Maithripala Si...
Popular singer Roy Peiris passed away at the Negombo Hospital this morning, hospital sources said. ...
A 37-year-old man was killed and six others injured when a container lorry crashed on the back of a stationary van at th...
Sri Lanka's 2500-year-old Buddhist culture is non-negotiable for whatever reasons, even if it were to gain the GSP+ ...
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded a statement from Field Marshal and Regional Development Minist...
The government has identified a Unites States-based company to share in the SriLankan airlines equity under the proposed...
Donald John Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, taking office on a day that has featur...
The Western Provincial Council (WPC) is to introduce a work-from-home-system or teleworking as a measure to ease traffic...
While expressing his satisfaction on what Sri Lanka has achieved where human rights are concerned, the UN High Commissio...
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will open diplomatic posts in each other's nations and are considering a free trade agreem...
President Maithripala Sirisena today requested private business establishments to switch off the lights used for promoti...
Seven undergraduates including four monks were arrested today on charges of violating court orders and taking part in a ...
In an interview with NDTV, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe disclosed plans to create an economic region integrating ...
Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne was released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara t...
The CEB was considering to remove the use of incandescent bulbs in a move to save energy and introduce CFL and LED bulbs...
