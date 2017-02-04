  1. Sat, 04 Feb 2017 04:14

GMOA to seek int'l intervention on SAITM issue
Friday, 3 February 2017 21:08

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said today said it would even seek international intervention to revise the ruling directing the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) to register SAITM's MBBS graduates. GMOA media spokesman Naveen de ..

Japan Expo 2017
Friday, 3 February 2017 23:55
Cartoon of the day
Friday, 3 February 2017 05:58
A Cabinet reshuffle soon: Amaraweera
Saturday, 4 February 2017 09:08
UPFA General Secretary and Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said yesterday a mini cabinet reshuffle was in the offing because...

Only united people can make Sri Lanka strong: PM
Saturday, 4 February 2017 08:13
Only a path that unites all can pave the way for a stronger Sri Lanka, a path that calls for what each of us can give of...

Can’t solve Tamil issue by chasing me away: CV
Friday, 3 February 2017 19:22
Northern Provincial Council Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran today said that the Tamil people’s issues could not be...

Fmr Norwegian PM held at US Airport for visiting Iran
Friday, 3 February 2017 16:57
Former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Magne Bondevik has said that he was questioned and prevented from leaving the Wash...

Parachuter injured during Independence Day rehearsals
Friday, 3 February 2017 15:26
A naval rating, who sustained injuries after falling from a parachute during Independence Day rehearsals at the Galle Fa...

Queen Elizabeth extends wishes on Independence Day
Friday, 3 February 2017 14:24
Queen Elizabeth II in a message on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day has extended her best wishes for the good fortune ...

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest
Friday, 3 February 2017 13:41
Heavy traffic was reported in Colombo Fort and around the Lake House Roundabout due to a protest staged by the Ceylon El...

SL has capacity to provide professionals to work in Ethiopia: Mangala
Friday, 3 February 2017 13:05
Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who was in Ethiopia on an official visit, said that Sri Lanka had the capa...

Accused SL human smuggler in Canada gets bail
Friday, 3 February 2017 12:48
A Sri Lankan man accused of bringing hundreds of Tamil asylum seekers into Canada illegally has been granted bail after ...

Govt. expects to ‘finish off’ H’tota Port sale deal this week
Friday, 3 February 2017 11:11
The final details of the agreement to sell the Hambantota Port shares to Chinese State-owned enterprise China Merchant P...

Taxi driver wins case without lawyer
Friday, 3 February 2017 09:38
A trishaw driver who defended himself  in the Gampola Magistrate Court was acquitted of all charges levelled agains...

Man shot dead at Horana
Friday, 3 February 2017 09:11
A 48-year-old man was shot dead in a motorcar in Ilimba Junction in Horana this morning by two unidentified men who came...

MR should support us or retire from politics immediately: Ruwan
Friday, 3 February 2017 08:00
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa should either retire from politics or make up his mind to support the government&rsqu...

Lankan maid assaulted in Kuwait
Friday, 3 February 2017 07:25
An unknown person assaulted a Sri Lankan housemaid in Jahra governorate while she was walking home from a cooperative so...

Economy managed 'very badly': Cabraal
Friday, 3 February 2017 06:06
Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who served in office during the previous rule, said yesterday, the ec...

Will study 'dumb deal' struck by Obama with Aussie: Trump

Friday, 3 February 2017 02:30
the transfer of approximately up to 1,250 refugees from Australia’s offshore detention islands of Manus Island and...

GMOA to go ahead with tomorrow’s token strike
Thursday, 2 February 2017 23:03
Despite the late-night release of the 21 medical students taken into custody, the Government Medical Officers' Assoc...

Arrested medical students released
Thursday, 2 February 2017 22:01
The Colombo Fort Magistrate released the 21 medical students who were arrested on charges of violating a court order by ...

GMOA to launch token strike tomorrow
Thursday, 2 February 2017 21:18
The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) today condemned the arrest of students who were protesting against th...

GSP+: EU P'ment urged to look into HR background
Thursday, 2 February 2017 20:18
A number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) including the British Tamil Forum have urged the European Parliament t...

GMOA threatens TU action over SAITM
Thursday, 2 February 2017 19:43
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) today threatened to resort to major trade union action next we...

Porsche 718 Cayman launched in SL

Micro launches SUV, E-car

President at Abhayaramaya

Will Norway handover diaspora Tiger..
04 / 02 / 2017
“What was your first military operation”? was a question posed to Veluppillai ...

Let us build bridges, no walls..
04 / 02 / 2017
“Where the mind is without fear and the head held high,   Where knowledge is fr...

Will the Govt. play fair with the R..
03 / 02 / 2017
The Right to Information (RTI) Act will come into effect today, February 03, 2017.  &...
Alumni in unison with Alma Mater Si..
03 / 02 / 2017
We, the alumni of President’s College Kotte wish to recall with gratitude on the com...

Colour - with some sombre undertone..
03 / 02 / 2017
An exhibition of paintings by one of Sri Lanka’s best known, best loved and most acc...
Is a top head about to roll?

Courting at public expense

Is a top head about to roll?

Draining out trenches in dry weather
Bake A Wish
Food
Drugs - An Urgent Issue That Needs To Be Addressed
Lifestyle
For The Love of Chillie!
Food
Meat Alternatives
Food

Celebrating Independence

Celebrating Independence | 247 views

A paratrooper from the armed forces descends on Galle Face Green during rehearsals for the Independence Day parade held yesterday, while activity goes on in the background on the land reclaimed for th... Read More...

Trade deficit widens 33% as exports slow down...

Saturday, 4 February 2017 00:05
Footwear and Leather Fair...

Saturday, 4 February 2017 00:05
Asia markets struggle at end of volatile week...

Saturday, 4 February 2017 00:05

When they go awry

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:36

People are generally unaware of the presence of a host of organs in their bodies. But when they are brought into focus when they fall sick, ... Read More...

Ayurvedic medicines in sports: are they performanc...

Thursday, 26 January 2017 09:29
Laser treatment for skin conditions: Is it for you...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:59
Good health is necessary to prevent NCDs...

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:53
How dangerous is Microcephaly?...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21
7 things you shouldn’t miss when at Galle!

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 09:30

Galle is a destination that one shouldn’t miss in Sri Lanka! From the rich cultural heritage to the impeccable beaches, the seaside town in the southern coast of Sri Lanka ... Read More...

Bolgoda: A Must Do Weekend Trip...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42
7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 14:40
Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Wednesday, 7 September 2016 11:30
Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Thursday, 31 December 2015 05:25

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:19

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

Tuesday, 6 December 2016 10:18
The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

Thursday, 1 December 2016 10:00
The Art of Remembering Everything

Tuesday, 15 November 2016 15:38
EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

Monday, 7 November 2016 12:04

Trump picks Neil Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:38

Bangladesh arrests IT expert linked to deadly siege

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:34
London hospital chasing a huge bill from a Nigerian mother of quadruplets

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:33
Dazed cat purrs with delight as she is given oxygen

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:32
Woman ends up in the ER after her pet snake got stuck in her earlobe

Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:25