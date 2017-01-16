  1. Mon, 16 Jan 2017 17:41

I will retire soon: Nimal Siripala
Monday, 16 January 2017 19:02

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva said today that he would soon retire from politics as he didn’t have an intention of hanging on to power like many other politicians. Speaking at a rally in Badulla, he said that there was a ..

3208
4
Removed Global Park workers protest
Monday, 16 January 2017 15:21
2
1126

Cartoon of the day
Monday, 16 January 2017 09:20
2
397

Coca-Cola interested in using SL as production hub
Monday, 16 January 2017 22:21
0
890

The Asia Pacific heads of multinational Coca-Cola has expressed their willingness to develop Sri Lanka as a production h...

Income of richest 10% in SL increase by 15%
Monday, 16 January 2017 22:02
0
814

The richest 10 per cent of the population in countries like Sri Lanka, China, India, Indonesia, Laos and Bangladesh have...

PM criticizes Ports Authority lawyers: JO
Monday, 16 January 2017 21:07
0
719

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has criticised the lawyers appearing for the Ports Authority in the case filed in th...

Constitution outdated; needs to be changed: UNP
Monday, 16 January 2017 18:22
1
851

The United National Party (UNP) has not changed its stance on changing the current Constitution, UNP MP Nalin Bandara Ja...

Don't imprison soldiers for GSP: Rathana Thera
Monday, 16 January 2017 17:31
10
2763

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera said today that security forces personnel should not be imprisoned in connection with war ...

MR refused to pawn SL to regain GSP+: GL
Monday, 16 January 2017 16:11
12
2284

Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had an opportunity of regaining the GSP+ facility during his tenure if he had agreed ...

Global Park workers on strike over haphazard termination
Monday, 16 January 2017 14:49
0
2871

A federation of trade unions today staged a protest opposite the Global Transportation and Logistics (Pvt) Ltd (Global P...

Prices of bakery products likely to increase
Monday, 16 January 2017 13:55
6
2138

The All Island Bakers’ Association (AIBA) today warned that prices of all bakery products except for bread would b...

Rathana Thera continues to function independently
Monday, 16 January 2017 12:29
5
4791

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera said today he is functioning as an independent Member of Parliament. He said he was keen t...

Travel ban imposed on Senadhipathi and Major Gen. Fernando
Monday, 16 January 2017 11:30
3
2525

Colombo Chief Magistrate today imposed a travel ban on Avant Garde Chairman, Nissanka Senadhipathi and Major General (Rt...

MP Weerakumara at FCID
Monday, 16 January 2017 10:57
3
1887

National Freedom Front MP Weerakumara Dissanayake arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) this mor...

Turkish Airlines plane crashes into houses
Monday, 16 January 2017 10:38
0
7079

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane from Hong Kong has crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 32 people, most of them on the...

Two cops assaulted
Monday, 16 January 2017 10:23
1
2122

Two police constables have been hospitalized after they were assaulted at Baththalangunduwa Island in Kalpitiya last nig...

Ranil leaves for Switzerland
Monday, 16 January 2017 09:34
7
2446

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Switzerland this morning to attend the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Eco...

Naval officer remanded over abductions
Monday, 16 January 2017 09:11
1
2642

The executive officer of the Welisara Navy Hospital was remanded till January 26, by Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayar...

Unidentified fly spreading across Ratmalana
Monday, 16 January 2017 08:58
3
11364

Residents of Ratmalana are worried about an unidentified species of fly spreading fast in home gardens, in the beach and...

GSP: No promises given to the EU, says Ajith
Monday, 16 January 2017 08:05
5
1546

Sri Lanka had not agreed to any condition that would be unfavorable to people to gain GSP Plus, a Deputy Minister said y...

Govt. to consider specifying locations for staging protests
Monday, 16 January 2017 07:06
3
2709

The government is considering the possibility of specifying locations in Colombo City where people could stage protests ...

Sri Lanka eyes oil imports from Iran
Sunday, 15 January 2017 23:50
0
3328

Minister of Science, Technology and Research Susil Premajayantha said that Sri Lanka is still interested in purchasing o...

Wijeyadasa doesn’t know what he is talking about: Ravi K
Sunday, 15 January 2017 22:25
10
11014

Replying to a statement made by the Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe with regard to the access to temporary res...

Cut use of ACs
Sunday, 15 January 2017 21:40
5
8943

President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to issue a circular requiring the government offices to reduce the usage of a...

THE SYSTEM STRIKES BACK - EDITORIAL..
16 / 01 / 2017
962
On November 8, 2016, Donald Trump won the US presidential elections. The unthinkable had h...

Evaluating Barack Hussein Obama..
14 / 01 / 2017
1477
President Barack Obama steps down at the age of 55. He will probably live, given his healt...

Let’s all celebrate this festival..
14 / 01 / 2017
905
The first ever national reconciliation and integration week comes to a significant climax ...
Reconciliation Process in Sri Lanka..
16 / 01 / 2017
298
The topic on which I speak- ‘The Reconciliation Process in Sri Lanka’- in fact...

Mahinda cannot make another comeb..
16 / 01 / 2017
671
The increase in fines for seven traffic offences created much hullabaloo last month which ...
He breathed the longest sigh of relief in life

He breathed the longest sigh of relief in life

Three to hang on to boost her ego

Winning votes the easy way
Francesco’s
Food
Tea Avenue introduces all new breakfast menu
Food
Apathy and the young adult
Lifestyle
In conversation with Shehan Karunatilaka
Interviews
All you need to know about strokes
Understanding & Caring for Dengue Fever in Children
Asiri Central Hospital Awarded Hospital Accreditation from JCI

Hayleys unveils largest capacity solar power plant in Welikande

Hayleys unveils largest capacity solar power plant in Welikande | 568 views

Hayleys Group PLC, jointly with Windforce Pvt Ltd recently announced the commissioning of their solar power plant located in Welikande in the Polonnaruwa district. ... Read More...

Ceylon Chamber opens up biz bulletin for more subs...

Monday, 16 January 2017 18:44 | 67 views
The Fairway National Literary Award 2016 Winners ...

Monday, 16 January 2017 18:44 | 67 views
DFCC Bank’s newest fully-fledged branch opens in...

Monday, 16 January 2017 18:44 | 67 views

How dangerous is Microcephaly?

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21 | 667 views

The 2016 outbreak of the Zika virus brought the neurological condition Microcephaly to global attention as a significant number of infants whose mothers had contracted the Zika virus were diagnosed wi... Read More...

Benefits of Coconut water- The natural Jeewani...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21 | 1975 views
Say ‘yes’ to good Oral health!...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21 | 1230 views
Stones in the urethra and bladder: ayurveda has a...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21 | 951 views
Are biofilms silent killers in hospitals?...

Friday, 13 January 2017 18:21 | 2761 views
Bolgoda: A Must Do Weekend Trip

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 6122 views

Away from the hustle-bustle of Colombo, Bolgoda is the perfect destination for anybody looking to enjoy their time in nature. Amidst greenery ... Read More...

7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42
Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 40771 views
Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 60019 views
Sri Lanka Tourism To Take-off Seasonal Celebration...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 39302 views

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:19 | 14705 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

Tuesday, 6 December 2016 10:18 | 6231 views
The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

Thursday, 1 December 2016 10:00 | 7086 views
The Art of Remembering Everything

The Art of Remembering Everything

Tuesday, 15 November 2016 15:38
EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

Monday, 7 November 2016 12:04 | 7398 views

Prince William to quit his job as rescue pilot

Monday, 16 January 2017 08:47 | 437 views

Roadside bomb kills seven Afghan civilians: officials

Monday, 16 January 2017 08:46 | 87 views
Abbas warns against moving US embassy to Jerusalem

Monday, 16 January 2017 08:45 | 95 views
Clashes near Damascus after killing of negotiator

Monday, 16 January 2017 08:44 | 97 views
Graphic of the day

Graphic of the day

Monday, 16 January 2017 08:42