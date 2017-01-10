  1. Mon, 09 Jan 2017 22:23

Subscribe

No need for Western attire: MS says
Monday, 9 January 2017 18:43

President Maithripala Sirisena said today he would cancel the circular issued by a former president making it mandatory for high-ranking public servants to be clad in western attire when reporting to work. He said in future it would not be necessary to wear t..

7689
0
MORE

'Tree man' cured
Monday, 9 January 2017 18:28
0
5758

Cartoon of the day
Monday, 9 January 2017 06:23
1
858

PM playing with people’s democracy: G.L
Monday, 9 January 2017 23:18
0
1137

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman G.L.Peries today said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appeared to b...

Read More... Add New Comment

LG election delays not because of me: Minister
Monday, 9 January 2017 22:00
0
846

The delimitation committee will submit the appeal report on the local government elections to the ministry on January 17...

Read More... Add New Comment

ACPBA wants closure of SLTB
Monday, 9 January 2017 20:36
0
2200

All Ceylon Private Bus Association (ACPBA) Secretary Anjana Priyanjith today requested the government to terminate the S...

Read More... Add New Comment

Convicted of murder: Six cops sentenced to death
Monday, 9 January 2017 18:07
0
4211

Six police personnel including a sub inspector attached to the Kandaketiya Police were sentenced to death by Badulla Hig...

Read More... Add New Comment

25% of vehicle drivers are drug addicts LPBOA
Monday, 9 January 2017 17:23
3
3209

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) President Gemunu Wijeratne said today some 25 per cent of the ve...

Read More... Add New Comment

Thugs were brought to make protest violent: Gammanpila
Monday, 9 January 2017 16:27
6
2436

The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) General Secretary MP Udaya Gammanpila, who took part in the protest which turned violen...

Read More... Add New Comment

Daisy Forrest released on bail
Monday, 9 January 2017 15:21
3
4867

Ms. Daisy Forrest Wickramasinghe, the great aunt of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, was released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate&r...

Read More... Add New Comment

H’tota clash: 32 suspects re-remanded
Monday, 9 January 2017 14:22
3
1852

Thirty two suspects, who were arrested on charges of violating court orders and damaging public property during a protes...

Read More... Add New Comment

Italian anti-submarine warship to visit SL
Monday, 9 January 2017 14:09
2
1577

The Italian Navy FREMM (European Multi-Mission Frigate) Carabiniere is scheduled to arrive in Colombo for a four-day vis...

Read More... Add New Comment

H’tota Indus. Zone can be shifted to another part of country: PM
Monday, 9 January 2017 13:09
13
4911

The industrial zone in Hambantota can be shifted to another part of the country if there is opposition to it, Prime Mini...

Read More... Add New Comment

Sarath Kumara Gunaratne further remanded
Monday, 9 January 2017 11:18
1
1237

Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne, who was arrested by the CID on charges of misappropriating Rs.12 million...

Read More... Add New Comment

Panneerselvam writes to Modi on fresh arrests of fishermen

Monday, 9 January 2017 10:51
3
1194

In the wake of the fresh arrest of 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy in two separate incidents on alle...

Read More... Add New Comment

Runway repair: Checking in to close 1 hour ahead of schedule
Monday, 9 January 2017 09:06
10
8069

Explaining as to why, outbound air passengers are required to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) fiv...

Read More... Add New Comment

TNA positive about subcommittee reports on new Constitution
Monday, 9 January 2017 07:11
0
2255

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) said yesterday it was ‘fairly positive’ in the overall context about the r...

Read More... Add New Comment

Naidu Maithri exchange pleasantries
Monday, 9 January 2017 06:49
2
1817

Chief Minister of the Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was highly impressed with the progress made by Sri Lan...

Read More... Add New Comment

Unity Govt. will serve full term -- President
Sunday, 8 January 2017 22:25
2
3389

President Maitripala Sirisena, in his second year anniversary speech, asserted that the current national unity governmen...

Read More... Add New Comment

Not invited for any event or party: MR
Sunday, 8 January 2017 21:29
22
10896

Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa said today that he did not receive an invitation for the ceremony to mark the commenc...

Read More... Add New Comment

Police crackdown on H’tota protest justifiable: Sujeewa
Sunday, 8 January 2017 18:26
7
5226

The Police crackdowns on Saturday’s protest at Hambantota was completely justifiable since the protestors broke in...

Read More... Add New Comment

Hambantota clash: Arrested gone up to 41

Sunday, 8 January 2017 16:25
11
5659

The number of people arrested over last day’s clashes in Hambantota had gone up to 41, the Police said. They have ...

Read More... Add New Comment

Foreign Minister to leave for UK
Sunday, 8 January 2017 15:21
5
2856

Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera will leave for the United Kingdom tomorrow on a five-day official visit (9-...

Read More... Add New Comment

SL to urge UN to declare Vesak as full UN holiday
Sunday, 8 January 2017 14:54
15
4423

President Maithripala Sirisena is to submit a proposal to the International Buddhist Seminar-a segment at the 2017 UN Ve...

Read More... Add New Comment

More News

VIDEO

SL Navy Day 2016

Sunken barge a risk sea-bathers

Super market thieves in CCTV recordings

More Video

MIRROR OPINION

is the Govt. making MR’s New Year..
10 / 01 / 2017
164
Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa announced his New Year resolution a little too prematurely,...

A collapsing world order - EDITORIA..
09 / 01 / 2017
747
In the developed Western countries, political differences between party political leaders ...

War and elections in the Congo..
07 / 01 / 2017
1277
The West African state of the Congo has always been taking one step forward, two steps bac...
More Opinion

FEATURES

“China and Sri Lanka are insepar..
10 / 01 / 2017
67
Renowned Chinese academic Prof. Ma Zhongwu, in an interview with the Daily Mirror, speaks ...

Billboards and road safety..
10 / 01 / 2017
66
Billboards are the most effective advertising mediums used by advertisers worldwide. Due t...
More Features

He sulks over disowned glory

If there’s a will, there’s a way

Onetime meat is now their poison

Politics of the Christmas Tree
More Political Gossip
Food spots you should check out around the Galle Fort
Reviews
In conversation with John Gimlette
Entertainment
BIA runway resurfacing project
Reviews
Different Strokes for 2017
Relationships
All you need to know about strokes
Understanding & Caring for Dengue Fever in Children
Asiri Central Hospital Awarded Hospital Accreditation from JCI

Construction of Carlson Rezidor’s first Lankan hotel begins

Construction of Carlson Rezidor’s first Lankan hotel begins | 154 views

The groundbreaking ceremony of the newest entrant to the Colombo hospitality scene, the US-based Carlson Rezidor group’s ‘Park Inn Colombo’, took place yesterday morning. ... Read More...

Credit rating upgrade depends on SL’s compliance...

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 00:05 | 60 views
Higher private credit growth upsets Central Bank...

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 00:05 | 60 views
Programme initiated to equip state sector building...

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 00:05 | 60 views

Say ‘yes’ to good Oral health!

Thursday, 5 January 2017 09:17 | 1138 views

“Oral health can be defined as the proper maintenance and hygiene of the mouth, including the teeth, tongue, oral mucus membrane, palate and the lips” says General Secretary of the Sri Lan... Read More...

Stones in the urethra and bladder: ayurveda has a...

Thursday, 5 January 2017 09:17 | 502 views
Are biofilms silent killers in hospitals?...

Thursday, 5 January 2017 09:17 | 2479 views
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder What you need to kno...

Thursday, 5 January 2017 09:17 | 1667 views
Throw that fairness cream away!...

Thursday, 5 January 2017 09:17 | 2142 views
More

Bolgoda: A Must Do Weekend Trip

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 3712 views

Away from the hustle-bustle of Colombo, Bolgoda is the perfect destination for anybody looking to enjoy their time in nature. Amidst greenery ... Read More...

7 Must Do Things in Maldives!...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 18343 views
Cinnamon Wild Yala introduces ‘Dining in the Dar...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 39820 views
Sri LankaTourism poised for sustainable growth......

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 59143 views
Sri Lanka Tourism To Take-off Seasonal Celebration...

Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:42 | 38437 views

Kanchayudha: Sri Lanka's Biggest Story Based Role Playing Game

Thursday, 15 December 2016 09:19 | 12960 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Amazon Go: Meet the World’s Most Advanced Shopping Technology

Tuesday, 6 December 2016 10:18 | 5498 views
The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant is Completed in India

Thursday, 1 December 2016 10:00 | 6210 views
The Art of Remembering Everything

Tuesday, 15 November 2016 15:38 | 7413 views
EMP to revolutionize local medium voltage panel manufacturing

Monday, 7 November 2016 12:04 | 6716 views

Trumps lambasts ‘fools’ who oppose better Russia ties

Monday, 9 January 2017 09:48 | 358 views

6 months ago, Arimac Lanka -- a Sri Lankan tech company that is being the genesis of interactive digital media with the vision of provisioning a unified ... Read More...

Israel plot to ‘take down’ UK minister

Monday, 9 January 2017 09:47 | 188 views
Philippine police raid Islamic centre before Catholic event

Monday, 9 January 2017 09:45 | 180 views
Iran takes ownership of first passenger jet under sanctions deal

Monday, 9 January 2017 09:44 | 191 views
North Korea says can test-launch ICBM at any time

Monday, 9 January 2017 09:43 | 126 views