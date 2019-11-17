Last Updated : 2019-11-17 17:16:00

Gotabhaya declared as president

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya declared Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa as the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka.

He secured 69,24,250 votes at the election.

