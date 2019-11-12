Drug smuggler shot dead

A suspect who was arrested with 33.6 grams of heroin was shot dead today by police when he attempted to escape police custody, Police Spokesman SSP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

He said the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) officers arrested the 34-year-old suspect, a resident of Poddala near the Galle Municipal Council on Monday.

He said the suspect was shot at by PNB officers when he tried to escape the custody while being produced in the Kuliyapitiya JMO yesterday afternoon.

The injured suspect was succumbed to his wounds after being admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.

The Spokesman said an investigation revealed that the suspect had four pending court cases related to possession of heroin. (DSB)