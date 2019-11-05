Election law violations: EC receives 2, 867 complaints

The Election Commission said it had received 2, 867 complaints on election law violations and election-related violence from October 8 to November 4.
It said 24 complaints were made to the National Election Complaint Management and the District Election Complaint Management Centres while 2,748 were made to the respective centres.
The EC said 97 complaints on election law violations were received during the 24 hours beginning from 4.00 p.m. yesterday.
It said it would open centres at the Election Secretariat at Rajagiriya and at its district offices to investigate election complaints.
The EC said the centres were being set up in collaboration with the police and after investigating the complaints received during the presidential elections new laws would be promulgated to prevent issues that occur regularly during elections. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
