EGB celebrates two years of flying with SriLankan

Sri Lanka’s iconic beverage brand Elephant House Ginger Beer, lovingly referred to as EGB, completed two years as the only local soft drink to be served onboard SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, recently.

With the goodness of natural ginger in every sip, EGB has been a great addition to the airline’s famed inflight menu.“As a home-grown brand, we are excited to be part of SriLankan Airlines’ pursuit of showcasing the best that our emerald isle has to offer. This partnership has helped us better connect with travellers from around the world, enticing them with EGB’s quintessentially Sri Lankan charm,” said Elephant House Head of Beverages and John Keells Holdings Vice President Daminda Gamlath.



Following a closely guarded recipe that is over a century old, EGB is made using 100 percent natural ginger sourced locally from farmers in the Central Province. A local sensation, it has also captured the imagination of consumers in the over 26 international markets it is sold in including Australia, Dubai, France, India, Kuwait, Switzerland, the Maldives, UAE, UK, USA, etc.Getting onboard SriLankan Airlines, EGB is all set to woo passengers with its delectable taste and rush of fresh ginger as they fly around/traverse the globe with the national carrier.