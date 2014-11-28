Last Updated : 2021-02-24 03:50:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback Games New

MENU

Wed, 24 Feb 2021 Today's Paper

EGB celebrates two years of flying with SriLankan

28 November 2014 05:15 am - 0     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

Sri Lanka’s iconic beverage brand Elephant House Ginger Beer, lovingly referred to as EGB, completed two years as the only local soft drink to be served onboard SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, recently.

 

 

With the goodness of natural ginger in every sip, EGB has been a great addition to the airline’s famed inflight menu.“As a home-grown brand, we are excited to be part of SriLankan Airlines’ pursuit of showcasing the best that our emerald isle has to offer. This partnership has helped us better connect with travellers from around the world, enticing them with EGB’s quintessentially Sri Lankan charm,” said Elephant House Head of Beverages and John Keells Holdings Vice President Daminda Gamlath.

 


Following a closely guarded recipe that is over a century old, EGB is made using 100 percent natural ginger sourced locally from farmers in the Central Province. A local sensation, it has also captured the imagination of consumers in the over 26 international markets it is sold in including Australia, Dubai, France, India, Kuwait, Switzerland, the Maldives, UAE, UK, USA, etc.Getting onboard SriLankan Airlines, EGB is all set to woo passengers with its delectable taste and rush of fresh ginger as they fly around/traverse the globe with the national carrier.

 

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

  Comments - 0

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

 

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

The Man Behind Moves to Form the “BJP” in Sri Lanka

dailymirror.lk

DIG Bimshani talks about patriarchal beliefs and perceptions towards women

dailymirror.lk

Ecocide – Another pandemic in disguise

dailymirror.lk

Focus on new COVID variants: Strengthening ‘herd immunity’ before B117 gets on top of us

Initially, the UK B117 VOC didn’t seem to be more fatal (although we learnt

dailymirror.lk

Tamil “P2P” Protest of 2021 and the Tamil “Satyagraha” of 1961

The “Pottuvil to Poligandy” (P2P) Protest that ended last week was a wate

dailymirror.lk

Myanmar diary: Dealing with impermanence and a ruthless junta

Myanmar, formerly Burma, a Buddhist nation, is in tears because the military

dailymirror.lk

Why are fewer women than men in science?

The landmark Declaration, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNG

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

 

Most Viewed in News

1

People urged to stay away from tourists

2

BJP will form govts in Nepal, Sri Lanka, says Biplab, triggers row

3

Travel bubble now includes Colombo hotels

4

New COVID-19 variant enters Colombo city

5

Sri Lanka loosing control of vaccination programme?

6

The Man Behind Moves to Form the “BJP” in Sri Lanka


TODAY'S HEADLINES

Six centres in Colombo as vaccinations roll out into public

23 Feb 2021

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India SL to receive 500,000 doses by Thursday

23 Feb 2021

US jails lobbying agent Zuberi recruited by Sri Lanka   Sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for falsifying records

23 Feb 2021

Report based on multi-tiered edifice of lies, innuendo and suggestions- SL ambassador to China

23 Feb 2021


MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Upul Tharanga retires from International cricket

23 Feb 2021 - 0     - 77

dailymirror.lk

Vaas resigns 3 days after being appointed Sri Lanka’s bowling coach

22 Feb 2021 - 0     - 208

dailymirror.lk

Dasun Shanaka new T20 skipper

20 Feb 2021 - 0     - 393

dailymirror.lk

Chaminda Vaas new fast bowling coach

19 Feb 2021 - 0     - 197

dailymirror.lk

dailymirror.lk

Upul Tharanga retires

23 Feb 2021

dailymirror.lk

T20I captain Dasun Shanaka misses team departure over visa issue

23 Feb 2021

dailymirror.lk

Three uncapped players in limited over squad; Dasun Shanaka to captain

22 Feb 2021

dailymirror.lk

Chathurya and Thehan end on winning note

22 Feb 2021

More