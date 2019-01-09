Carbon tax from Jan 1: DMT

While exempting electric cars, a Carbon Tax will be imposed on directly fossil-fueled vehicles including petrol cars from January 1, Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) Commissioner General A.H.K. Jagath Chandrasiri said today.
He told the media that the carbon tax will be based on the fuel consumption of vehicles.
"The tax will be charged under the 2018 financial Act and under three categories -- the manufacturing year of the vehicles of less than five years, between five and ten years and more than ten years," the Commissioner said. “Hybrid vehicles using petrol or diesel and based on their engine capacity with a manufacture date of less than five years would be charged 25 cents for one cubic centimetre, between five and ten years 50 cents and more than ten years one rupee."
The Commissioner said vehicles using petrol or diesel with a manufacture year of less than five years would be charged 50 cents and between five and ten years one rupee and more than ten years Rs.1.50 or one cubic centimetre according to the engine capacity.
He said passenger transport buses with a manufacture year of less than five years will be charged Rs.1,000, between five and ten years, charged Rs.2,000 and more than ten years Rs.3,000.
Charges would be made through the provincial DMT commissioners when obtaining the revenue license.
“Carbon tax charges would not compulsory for this year but from the year 2020, the carbon tax will be a must. When obtaining the revenue license in 2020 the charged would be collected along with the charges of 2019,” the Commissioner said.
All Provincial Secretaries and District Secretaries have been advised in this regard. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
GimJongUn Wednesday, 9 January 2019 20:58
So what is plan to utilize the fund?
Arnold Thursday, 10 January 2019 07:18
Of course the fund will go into keeping our valuable 225 politicians happy and well entertained.
ace Wednesday, 9 January 2019 21:11
Siri lankan Stupids do not know that regular cars are the most green compared to hybrid and electric cars.It can be mathematically and practically proven.
Save Thursday, 10 January 2019 07:30
wonder why there are so many dislikes. It clearly indicates most people are not aware of the truth. Somehow, uneducated politicos brainwashed all Sri Lankans.
mnsmart Thursday, 10 January 2019 08:03
There are many officials like you, that's the whole issue in SL adminsistration
gunasena Thursday, 10 January 2019 05:50
can somebody explain what is the justification to increase the tax when it is getting old?It should be other way. To discourage new imports tax should be more on new cars when compared to old cars.
sunil vijaya Thursday, 10 January 2019 06:35
the diesel fuel exhaust emanating from esp. buses and trucks on kandy streets and around kandy lake is at unacceptable level and authorities just ignore this including the police. - some police officers own these vehicles. this blast causes cancer and all shop owners, school kids, pedestrians get a full dose of cancer causing smoke. the law is an ass in sri lanka. sloppy esp. sinhelaya just lives on.
ET Thursday, 10 January 2019 06:45
A hybrid car regardless of the age of the vehicle does between 2-3 times the fuel economy of a similar cubic capacity gasoline or diesel car. Therefore the carbon tax should be 50% of a similar cubic capacity normal car.
Saman Thursday, 10 January 2019 06:50
Congratulations and Pay more Tax!
JOHN ISAACS Thursday, 10 January 2019 06:51
SRI LANKA IS FOLLOWING THESTUPID JUSTIN TRUDEAU OF CANADA?????NINE PROVINCES OF CANADA HAVEOPPOSED THE CARBON TAX IN CANADA!
raj Thursday, 10 January 2019 07:08
If Sri Lanka care about environment, it should invest into public transit and make policy to encourage to use public transit instead personal car. There are many countries are doing it already.
ratna P Thursday, 10 January 2019 07:08
I am sure that politicians would be exempted for their duty free luxury cars.
Vinesh Thursday, 10 January 2019 07:09
Good initiative! But, will our money be utilized to eradicate carbon emission in future? Or else, into the pockets of the authorities for their personal developments? Any proper proposed solution submitted since we are going to pay another tax to our government?
Gihan Thursday, 10 January 2019 07:48
So, does this tax apply to Govt owned vehicles too or is this yet another ineffective stealth tax?
Sen Thursday, 10 January 2019 07:51
We people of Srilanka totally against it,what Ranawaka brought,smoke (e-)certificate also just to pick pocketing,it won't work properly,we don't want any tax
ANTON Thursday, 10 January 2019 08:06
SOON THERE WILL BE OXYGEN TAX FOR US FOR BREATHING AIR.
DPerera Thursday, 10 January 2019 08:22
DMT has no any scientific knowledge about carbon emissions. That's why they are going to exempt electric cars from carbon tax. When you charge batteries of electric cars, electrical energy used for charging is most likely coming from coal power or oil fired generators, both of which are producing much more carbon emissions than conventional petrol vehicles. In addition there will be a transmission loss when electrical energy is transferred from a power station to charging stations, and that will cause more carbon emissions and pollution.
