I won't stay even one hour if Ranil comes back: Prez

President Maithripala Sirisena has said that he would neither let the North and East to be merged nor allow the country to be a federal state.
He told the SLFP electoral organizers who met him in Colombo that he would have to be killed to get those two done.
The President has told the organizers that some groups had been adamant about the merger of the North and East and the formation of a federal state.
He has said he would not remain as President even for an hour if Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed the Prime Minister.
The President has said that he took a bold decision after winning the Presidential election on January 8, 2015 and that the steps he took today were even stronger and that he did so thinking of the country.
He has said that a secretary of the UNP had delivered him a letter after winning the Presidential election in 2015, which contained the need to appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister and transfer powers vested in the President by certain clauses in the Constitution and wanted him to sign it.
The President has mentioned that he had sent a reply to the UNP that even though Mr. Wickremesinghe would be made the Prime Minister, the powers vested in the President could not be transferred to him.
He said that was how Mr. Wickremesinghe had acted throughout and that he had endured the last three and half years with great difficulty.
The President said he decided to form a new government after appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister as he could not bear it any longer. In addition to this he said a plot to assassinate him had also come to light.
President Sirisena said that he and Premier Rajapaksa were now taking decisions together and have a clear idea about how to take the country forward in the future and asked the organisers not to worry about such matters but carry out their respective tasks successfully.
The President has said the new government could proceed after rectifying the shortcomings that existed earlier and appealed for everyone’s support for that to be achieved.
He has said the collapse of the previous government began with the Central Bank bond scam.
President Sirisena has said that the people had made their views on this known very clearly when the results of the last Local Government election took place but the UNP and its leader were unable to understand the message that was sent.
He has said the UNP had been unable to get rid of policies of privatization and selling state property and assets to foreigners and maintained that he had opposed such moves from the very beginning. (Ajantha Kumara Agalakada)
ransam Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:25
Mr. President, 62 lacks including myself voted you because we were against the political culture introduced by Mahinda and his family tree. Is it ethical for you to appoint the very same person as PM? I too had issues with Ranil's government, but there should have been other options for you to consider. Now coming up with excuses just to cover up your betrayal will not have any effect on the disappointment of people who voted you. Even with MR's backing, you will not win the next presidential election.
Reply : 38 240
Anton Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:27
The most idiotic president we have ever elected!
Reply : 24 238
wirantha Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:28
Now forlies talking of Federalism and Merger of north East to play to teh Gallary,,,merger has been rulled out by the Dureme courts,,u dont even knwo thaat,,no one can merge north east,,,for lies dont bring ethnic issue to paly to the gallery,,,all our bankrupt sinhala leaders do this to make the people emotional and to win their support when they know they are loosing the voter base,,just go hime,,no one wants u now ,,u appa kana, opportunitist,
Reply : 12 163
Maru Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:31
Take your jock straps and bugger off! You came into power because of RW.
Reply : 20 188
dave Thursday, 1 November 2018 09:52
just out of curiosity, why did not RW for presidential election ? in 2015 most of the people vote for MS not because RW, but because corruption of MR's regime. RW knows If he would have run for the presidential election, he couldn't make it.
Reply : 47 24
Ravi Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:31
That's great because you know that blunders what you did for money and violated the constitution
Reply : 11 137
George Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:31
One heck of a president switching stories...you said something on 2015 agains the Rajapaksas, now you have joined with him to run your future, not ourselves. I doubt none of the people being benefited by your government.
Reply : 10 151
alex Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:32
this is the same person who said he will not run for a second term and now negotiating with MR to run for a second term of Presidency
Reply : 8 146
MORRIS Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:32
PRESIDENT SIR, YOU SAID YOU WILL NOT STAY A DAY LONGER AFTER COMPLETION OF YOUR TERM AND YOU WILL NOT SEEK PRESIDENCY , SOON AFTER YOU WERE ELECTED. SO RANIL COMING BACK CANNOT BE A FACTOR.
Reply : 6 128
dulan Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:33
Please do not go on any account the country badly need your great leadership! I am so sad to hear this , we all our
Reply : 128 22
Saman Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:39
You said far worse things about MR when you assumed duties. ****.
Reply : 3 127
Wise Donkey Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:40
That is the best ever news we heard for a very long time!Crackers are ready to celebrate the news long awaited.,You are an ungrateful person......
Reply : 6 125
Buwa Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:41
Mr. President, Pls runaway. I don't think RW/MR or the whole nation want you anymore. You have created a mess in this country.
Reply : 4 130
Dam Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:41
Very good ... Please
Reply : 2 109
Maru Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:45
You were voted in to get rid of corruption and free the country from the white vans, assasinations and other acts. Not to bring back the same person you have been voted into replace. If RW didn’t do what he was supposed to why did you waste time complaining about Cashew nuts but didn’t raise a single serious issue? This is not a U-11 cricket team where just cause you don’t like someone you can drop them. It’s already too late for you. The people will never vote for you and your back stabbing of the mandate given to you. What I don’t understand is if it was legal to change PM why go back to MR? Was there absolutely no one else in any political party???
Reply : 4 114
Cat is out of the bag Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:45
Why didn't you say this during the last presidential elections or just after the elections? Anti-Minority rhetoric to win MR's heart or hard line Majority community support? You are nothing but a chameleon uttering words to suit the situation.
Reply : 3 104
ethir Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:46
President Sirisena should have said that he will not support Federalism and merger of North East when he contested the election in 2015. Chandrika and Ranil should have been honest enough to tell the TNA that. They led TNA by their nose. The Tamil people voted for Srisena and Ranil trusting that there will be a just solution. The TNA now has lost the trust of the Tamil People.
Reply : 7 76
Kathirgaman Thursday, 1 November 2018 08:46
Since you have started to bring chaos why don'tResign immediately without waiting further.Are you really qualified person for this post?Are you joking? With international communities?
Reply : 4 100
lahiru Thursday, 1 November 2018 09:42
If you took that decision before leading to this crisis,you could have protected your honor.Now it is too late.
Reply : 2 39
sobers Thursday, 1 November 2018 09:42
Tamils in North and east including Mr. sampanthan and rest have clearly stated that they want a settlement within a unitary state. So do not incite racism, this is very bad. Also Minorities voted overwhelmingly for you. This is bad on your part to make unnecessary comments. The whole world is watching!
Reply : 1 59
kamalhot1 Thursday, 1 November 2018 09:53
We trusted you and voted, It was total responsibility of you to deliver the promises you made, you have shown your inability and what type of human who kick out people, you will have to face the return soon. We curse you man.
Reply : 1 39
piyawardana Thursday, 1 November 2018 09:59
we also anxiously awaiting till you come to street, who looted our votes and jeopardized the country acting nasty and irresponsible way .
Reply : 2 29
Terminator> Thursday, 1 November 2018 10:04
Mr. President, you betrayed the whole nation. We have no more confidence on you. Not even one hour even the next second pointless wasting your time as president. Your poor decision transformed into your downfall.
Reply : 1 27
ramaesh_p@mdis.edu.sg Thursday, 1 November 2018 10:06
Even if RW proves that he will get the majority, RW and the President can't work together anymore. Policy wise, there is a vast difference between them and they can't bring the country forward. The best option is to go for fresh election and get the clear mandate from the people.
Reply : 2 22
Johan Thursday, 1 November 2018 10:07
Privatisation is not a new thing.It is done all over the world even well to do countries implement that to easen the burden to the govt.and efficient functioning of the so called institutions.State properties would not have been sold but I think would have been given for long-term lease for easy repayment terms
Reply : 1 25
gihan Thursday, 1 November 2018 10:11
In six months you may TELL MR is a notorious and we should reelect RW?
Reply : 0 31
chami Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:18
I wonder who appointed President?, well who appointed him should bare any consequences of the appointment....
Reply : 1 1
Andrew Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:18
Ttappears you don't want a united and peaceful country but give into small mindedness and extrimissum, back to white van syndrome.Andrew
Reply : 1 3
Chux Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:26
If you are anti private sector and you think innocent people will have to fund for your sibling state sector you also joined with a man who sold our assets without any hesitation
Reply : 0 2
Labby Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:37
Just a year ago he said the same about Mahinda Rajapakse. The video clip is still being floated around. How could the country trust a leader who doesn't know what to do?
Reply : 0 5
farook Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:37
Transfer the powers mean, As the President you can transfer parliamentary powers from UPFA to UNF, An idiotic explanation by you that UNP secretary asked to transfer Presidental powers to Primer,
Reply : 0 3
Racv Thursday, 1 November 2018 11:39
What a surprise foolish statements you are making for the people who brought you to this position. Get lost and go home soon as possible before people chase you home
Reply : 0 6
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.