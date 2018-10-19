Rahul Gandhi meets PM

2018-10-19 16:01:58

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi today called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi.

Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance, Sonia Gandhi, was also present in the meeting, along with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and senior Congress party leader Anand Sharma.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

He is also scheduled to meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh on October 20 before holding a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj before concluding his visit the same day. (ANI)