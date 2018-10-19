Subscribe

Rahul Gandhi meets PM

2018-10-19 16:01:58
0
266

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi today called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi.

Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance, Sonia Gandhi, was also present in the meeting, along with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and senior Congress party leader Anand Sharma.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

He is also scheduled to meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh on October 20 before holding a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj before concluding his visit the same day. (ANI)

 

  Recommended Articles

We are conducting several investigations in Sri Lanka- Alex Marshall

...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Jayasuriya says no charges on match or pitch fixing, will respond to I

Sanath Jayasuriya ...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty