An -124, Boeing 737 land at MRIA

The world’s second largest cargo aircraft Antonov An-124 Ruslan and the twinjet passenger aircraft Boeing 737 landed at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), Airport Manager Upali Kalansuriya said.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Kalansuriya said the Antonov cargo aircraft touched down for refuelling and for a rest for the crew.
Mr Kalansuriya said, there were nineteen crew members onboard. The aircraft landed empty.
“It is an iconic to have the world’s second largest aircraft at MRIA and it is the second time that this aircraft arrived in the country. The aircraft arrived last afternoon from Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport, Saudi Arabia and had left for Indonesia at 3.27 a.m. today,” he said.
The An-124 is the second largest production aircraft in the world, manufactured between 1982 and 2014. This aircraft is specifically designed for carrying heavy and bulky loads for long-range delivery and air-dropping heavy or bulky cargo, including machines, equipment and troops.
This same aircraft landed earlier on July 31 at MRIA for refueling and crew rest.
On April 19 the world’s largest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 Mriya landed at MRIA. That aircraft arrived from Kuala Lumpur and left for Karachi, Pakistan.
Meanwhile, a Boeing 737 passenger aircraft landed at MRIA on Monday (15).
The aircraft arrived with a group of 56 tourists from Kerala and had scheduled left for Muscat this morning. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
Namal Thursday, 18 October 2018 11:40
Air plane landing in an airport is a headline of national news, what a pathetic situation.
Kumar Muscat Thursday, 18 October 2018 13:12
Because it is the only airport in the world where no scheduled air crafts to land or takeoff.. funny
Dhammika Thursday, 18 October 2018 11:45
Some relief to hear and see aircraft movements IN and OUT of Mattala. GOOG LUCK ! .
Gamage Thursday, 18 October 2018 11:49
World's only airport that landing an aircraft is a news !
rohan Thursday, 18 October 2018 11:59
What is so big deal about B737 aircraft landing in MRIA?This is a very small aircraft that can land in 7000 feet runaway. During IPKF in Sri Lanka this type of aircrafts landed in Jaffna and Rathmalana. This aircraft is quite popular in short haul flights.
Dave Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:06
Pull out the dusty red carpet people 2 air crafts have landed at an air port. Lol. When there are thousands of air crafts arriving or departing other air ports around the world we had 2 landing at mattala. What a record. Is that idiot of an air port manager proud of this. I wonder what the staff do all day. Specially air traffic controllers. Maybe they clear all the birds for landing. Can the air port manager let us know when the next air craft is scheduled to arrive.
PJ Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:08
"the world’s largest twinjet passenger aircraft Boeing 737 landed .."Ops737 is one of the smallest of Boeing portfolio.Largest twinjet would be 777-10
Arnold Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:09
Next in the news "MRIA staff making strange rumbling noises from the restroom".
gala133 Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:36
It is nice to know that the airport is in use.
goonbag Thursday, 18 October 2018 13:04
too bad the plane is not large enough to carry away Sri Lanka's debt
