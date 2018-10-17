Body of missing Saudi journalist was cut into pieces, Turkish official says

The body of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was cut into pieces after he was killed two weeks ago at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a Turkish official told CNN today.
The claim, which was first made to the New York Times earlier in the investigation into Khashoggi's fate, comes after Turkish officials searched the consulate for nine hours on Monday night. The Turkish official would not comment on the disposal method for the body.
Turkish officials have said privately that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate on October 2 after he arrived to obtain papers that would have allowed him to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.Saudi Arabia has previously insisted he left the building alive, but Cengiz says she never saw him again.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier Tuesday said Turkish investigators were looking into "toxic" and "painted over material" as part of their inquiry.
"My hope is that we can reach conclusions that will give us a reasonable opinion as soon as possible, because the investigation is looking into many things such as toxic materials and those materials being removed by painting them over," Erdogan told reporters.
CNN saw a cleaning crew enter the main consulate building on Monday before Turkish officials, including a forensics team, arrived to begin their investigation. (CNN)
Unchikun Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:21
Work in Saudi for a short stint. They are brutal and uncivilized. Keep them off civilized society.
Reply : 2 19
Arnold Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:22
On the other hand, if not for the employment in Saudi, SL economy would have sunk to the bottom of the ocean already.
Reply : 1 2
Unchikun Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:22
Keep off meat stalls. They are so barbaric.
Reply : 2 13
Unchikun Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:24
Just imagine the treatment our ladies may be receiving when working as maids in Saudi. This has to stop. The poor ladies work hard under harsh conditions for our politician to ride in luxury cars paying no tax. No, we pay the tax. Send all 255 to the bin at the next election.
Reply : 1 12
Arnold Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:24
Without Saudi employment probably you will starve to death!!
Reply : 1 1
666 Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:34
Gruesome. Over to you UNCHR, UK, Canada
Reply : 1 12
Arnold Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:25
Hope you have taken your own Lasantha caste to UNHCR also.
Reply : 2 1
Yahiya Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:47
Very uncivilized monarch, use the name of custodian of holy places. west is supporting because of unofficial money.
Reply : 0 13
Arnold Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:23
How come we did not hear your expert comment when they killed Lasantha Wickramatunga?
Reply : 3 2
Hautaum Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:34
Do not finger to others, as many 1000 people were missing end of war 2009 in SL. And could not find single glue where about
Reply : 0 0
