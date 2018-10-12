Only Musaeus did it well: President

President Maithripala Sirisena today said he was very disappointed by the level of training and discipline of the government school students by what he saw at the concluding ceremony of the National School Games held recently.
“It was obvious that they were poorly trained. Only one school stood out among others for their perfect march past and school band. I asked Akila (Minister of Education) what that school was. He said that was the Musaeus College” President said emphasizing the need to improve the training and discipline of the government schools.
President Sirisena made these remarks at the handing over of appointment letters to forest officers held at Ape Gama, Battaramulla. (Sandun Jayasekara)
Musaeus College
Tiredlankan Friday, 12 October 2018 14:00
They are students, there is no need to be so critical of them. I don't think our president understands that just saying things likes this is what contributes negatively to his public image
lkboy Friday, 12 October 2018 14:14
Museus is not a government school!
Marcian Chris Friday, 12 October 2018 14:17
I wonder why he hasn't to date given a first hand update on the fantastic behaviour of our honourable parliamentarians in the House of Legislation in Sri Lanka.
Saradiel Friday, 12 October 2018 14:22
How much allocated to Education Dept ? How much to Prez to go round the world (eg: recent Seychelles) What is the monthly salary of a govt. teacher ? Rs. 30,000/= What is the salary of a peon in a state Bank? Rs. 75,000/= Saradiel Theory is needed.
Nimal Friday, 12 October 2018 14:28
Very unfortunate country. Still Milk to Colombo and Kakiri to rural areas. Mr.Prez ,Do not hailor praise Colombo schools only.Also do not limit to Polonnaruwa.
Sri Wickrema Friday, 12 October 2018 14:29
Cashew nuts and similar stories..
Rasika Friday, 12 October 2018 14:33
CRAB walk and CRAB talk ha ha ha ha ha.......
Rasika Friday, 12 October 2018 14:36
He remember what happen in Germany ,,,,,, ha ha ha ha....with Angela Merkel she beat him in the parade .......
DHA Friday, 12 October 2018 14:36
The problem is the allocated funding is only shown on paper and the money ends up in the admistrators wife's accounts !!!
Nimal Friday, 12 October 2018 14:36
What time Prez told this and compare the disaster "Over 50 to 80 injured in head-on collision between buses in Lunugamwehera."
Hiran Friday, 12 October 2018 14:48
This guy can't speak a proper sentence in English, but have no issue in criticizing others from airlines to school children. What a piece of work.
Sofia Friday, 12 October 2018 14:50
A chief guest at a school function should touch on more erudite subjects than saying things for cheap publicity.
Nimal Saradiel Friday, 12 October 2018 15:23
Too much for the School syllabus and local students are highly stressed and their parents similar. Akila has gone to Finland with PM and try to decrease to 6 subjects at GCE(O/L) from 9.This is commendable. He tried to provide Tabs to A/L students. How Prez. compare Colombo Private school with all others.
Parent Friday, 12 October 2018 15:29
Mr President, Do you have any idea of the Exorbitant Fees charged by Musaeus for admitting students to the school as well as their Term Fees.Govt schools are without proper facilities for Studies, let alone Extra Curricular Activities. Also what about Political Interference in student admissions and acts such as getting school Principals to kneel down.
Joe Friday, 12 October 2018 15:32
The Country is bleeding and the president sees the need to comment on children marching hahaha. Yes, everything else doesn't need your attention.
