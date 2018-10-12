Only Musaeus did it well: President

2018-10-12 13:37:21

President Maithripala Sirisena today said he was very disappointed by the level of training and discipline of the government school students by what he saw at the concluding ceremony of the National School Games held recently.

“It was obvious that they were poorly trained. Only one school stood out among others for their perfect march past and school band. I asked Akila (Minister of Education) what that school was. He said that was the Musaeus College” President said emphasizing the need to improve the training and discipline of the government schools.

President Sirisena made these remarks at the handing over of appointment letters to forest officers held at Ape Gama, Battaramulla. (Sandun Jayasekara)

