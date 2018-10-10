Fuel prices to increase with pricing formula

In accordance with the pricing formula activated by the Ministry of Finance, there is the possibility of the price of fuel being increased from today said the general secretary of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Trade Union D.J. Rajakaruna.
He said that in view of the appreciation of the Dollar and the price of crude oil in the world market rising an increase in the price of Fuel in the local market could be expected. During the past three months in which the pricing formula was in operation the price of Petrol and Diesel increased.
During the first three months from 10th July to 10th September the price of Octane 92 Petrol increased by Rs 12, Octane 95 Petrol increased by Rs 11, Supiri Diesel Litre by Rs 13 and Auto Diesel by Rs 14 the Petroleum Corporation stated. (Mahinda Nissanka)
Saman Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:13
Ask them to bend and put their pricing formula, I m not telling where.
jaypee Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:20
This week in fact Oil prices came down from USD 76.41 to USD 74.67 per Barrel. Best that people know whats the Formula so that we too can calculate the accuracy based on the Dollar Rupee.
suresh Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:35
if ( noelection ) {fuelprice = previous_price random(2) ;}
Unchikun Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:09
So the trade union joker is increasing the fuel price. Nice!
leo Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:58
https://oilprice.com/
