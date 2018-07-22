Two nabbed with 2 kg of heroin in Serunuwara

Two persons had been arrested by the Special Task Force of Police (STF) with 2 kg of heroin at Echchalanpattu in Serunuwara yesterday, Police said.
The suspects, aged 42 and 46, residents of Karakamale and Echchalanpattu were handed over to the Serunuwara Police.
Machan Sunday, 22 July 2018 10:00
A Big Thank You to STF.
Reply : 0 1
Ahamed Sunday, 22 July 2018 10:57
Lankan media has a notorious habit of publicizing the names of a smugglers only if their names sound like Muslim names. What could be the reason??
Reply : 4 1
