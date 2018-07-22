Subscribe

Two nabbed with 2 kg of heroin in Serunuwara

2018-07-22 09:14:51
2
685

Two persons had been arrested by the Special Task Force of Police (STF) with 2 kg of heroin at Echchalanpattu in Serunuwara yesterday, Police said.

The suspects, aged 42 and 46, residents of Karakamale and Echchalanpattu were handed over to the Serunuwara Police.

  Comments - 2

  • Machan Sunday, 22 July 2018 10:00

    A Big Thank You to STF.

    Reply : 0       1

    Ahamed Sunday, 22 July 2018 10:57

    Lankan media has a notorious habit of publicizing the names of a smugglers only if their names sound like Muslim names. What could be the reason??

    Reply : 4       1

