Buddhist Temporalities, Theravadi Bhikkhu Kathikawath Bills presented

Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said yesterday the government had presented the Buddhist Temporalities (Amendment) Bill and Theravadi Bhikkhu Kathikawath (Registration) Bill in Parliament on a request made by the Maha Sanga since 1956 to maintain discipline among Buddhist monks.
However, he said Ven. Medagoda Abayatissa Thera had requested MPs not to support these bills as it was a great sin.
"These two bills were long pending, even from the time of Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 1972. Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga appointed a presidential commission in 1999 and obtained recommendations in 2001,” he said.
However, the minister said these bills needed to be introduced forthwith because several Buddhist monks had acted indecently during the recent past.
“It was reported that a novice monk of the Ruhunu University had been stripped and beaten by fellow monks. In another incident, a police sergeant had been killed by a Buddhist monk,” he said. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)
Viva Saturday, 21 July 2018 12:10
This will definitely sound death nail to the government. Be careful. They have enough issues in hand and asking for more, voluntarily
Dish Saturday, 21 July 2018 12:31
Just enforce general law to anyone who breach the general law. That's what developed countries do. They don't they care whether the perpetrator is a politician, priest, tourist or any other. That's how you can ensure the credibility of general law. Just apply the same law for EVERYONE.
Singhela Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:22
Absolutely! The law must be implemented to all equally, without fear or favour.
De Silva Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:12
This is a timely move. Please go ahead without listening to a few unruly monks
jayantha Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:22
During John kotalawala times no need to pass bills
Unchikun Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:44
“A police sergeant killed by a Buddhist monk”. Yes, minister you too are responsible for this disgraceful act. Why is this news blocked by the media. There is no need for special laws for any one. The same law should apply for all. The next news will be a new law for MPs to protect the from corruption.
rodrigo Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:53
why ministers need to do this...
rajitha7 Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:58
The reason there is indiscipline is partly that the Bikkhus cannot apply themselves to the correct path. They use a corrupted interpretation of the Dhamma. The Thilakkahana is wrong the breathing meditation is wrong. That is just the tip of the iceberg. The established monks do not even want to correct things because of ego etc.
Cmbhh Saturday, 21 July 2018 14:25
Why is the media not publicizing the misdeeds of these monks? If there are monks behaving in the way that the minister is saying then the people need to be made aware..
Pachaya Saturday, 21 July 2018 14:26
Government is ready to volunteers suicide in broad daylight.
Waco Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:33
"Illagena Kanna Yanne"
Waco Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:35
Prof: Madagoda Abetissa Thero is correct.
Waco Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:39
Mr. Wjedasa Rajapakse, " Barldiya Oluwe Navaganna Yanne".
