Buddhist Temporalities, Theravadi Bhikkhu Kathikawath Bills presented

2018-07-21 12:02:47

Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said yesterday the government had presented the Buddhist Temporalities (Amendment) Bill and Theravadi Bhikkhu Kathikawath (Registration) Bill in Parliament on a request made by the Maha Sanga since 1956 to maintain discipline among Buddhist monks.

However, he said Ven. Medagoda Abayatissa Thera had requested MPs not to support these bills as it was a great sin.

"These two bills were long pending, even from the time of Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 1972. Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga appointed a presidential commission in 1999 and obtained recommendations in 2001,” he said.

However, the minister said these bills needed to be introduced forthwith because several Buddhist monks had acted indecently during the recent past.

“It was reported that a novice monk of the Ruhunu University had been stripped and beaten by fellow monks. In another incident, a police sergeant had been killed by a Buddhist monk,” he said. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)