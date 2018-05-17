Man fined Rs.10, 120 for not paying Rs.30 parking fee

A man who failed to pay a parking fee of Rs.30 at a parking slot in Wellawatte, has been fined Rs.10,120 after a lapse of 13 days.
The man had parked his car in Wellawatte on April 25 and had forgotten to pay the fee of Rs. 30 via a machine placed near the parking place.
The person had not been aware that the payment should be done via a machine. When he found that there was nobody to collect the payment, he had departed the place without paying the fee of rs. 30 per hour.
After 13 days, he had been informed by the relevant institution over the phone that he had to pay a fine of Rs.10, 120 as he had neglected to pay the necessary amount.
The man had paid the due amount accordingly and informed the matter to the Colombo Municipal Council and the Presidential Secretariat but there has been no reaction yet. . (Dilrukshi Grero)
Suresh Thursday, 17 May 2018 19:50
Highway robbery
Reply : 11 141
Wise Donkey Thursday, 17 May 2018 19:53
A daylight robbery!
Reply : 9 134
hamid Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:08
THIS IS A SCAM BY CMC.
Reply : 12 128
sar Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:28
this parking system is a big scam, poorly build system. per hour 30rs, but only notes can be deposited with no coins, not giving back balance money as well. stupidity at its best should sue this company for this meaningless piece of machine. govt doing nothing about this should be some minister's known person company where he got his share! when capable people ask for such project they say tender basis you have to come, look at your product. and they asking for extra money?
Reply : 5 213
Sincere Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:47
Is there any country in any part of the world which implements the law to the letter other than this?
Reply : 6 79
Hadam Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:11
You should try UK. You would feel like SL is heavenly.
Reply : 49 37
sandun Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:54
This is day light robbery instead if it was true. It looks like this company is trying to create a fear publishing fake news like this. I believe somebody challenge this company legally and teach them a lesson.
Reply : 5 77
jagath Thursday, 17 May 2018 22:03
Parking plots not numbered.
Reply : 3 62
Chamila Salgado Friday, 18 May 2018 08:18
I parked my car at Galleface green and I was trying to pay Rs.30 ....but now no one can find Rs.10 notes...Rs 10 coins are not accepted by the machine. .How do I pay Rs30? Finally I paid Rs 40..This is crazy.
Reply : 4 48
Suneth Perera Friday, 18 May 2018 08:43
This will be a good way of administering public car parking but public deserve a good awareness campaign. Personally I saw some machinery installed in greater Colombo area and even some people pay through such machine. Such huge penalty was unaware of.
Reply : 1 14
Warren Raed Friday, 18 May 2018 08:47
That amount is because he is an ordinary citizen. If it was a politician the fine would have been just Rs. 100.00 (Rupees One Hundred only). Bigger the crime, lesser the fine. Lesser the crime, bigger the fine. Sri Lankan laws.
Reply : 1 28
Calvin Fonseka Friday, 18 May 2018 08:57
Some of these meeters don't work properly you need to have a perfect condition note to be accepted, sometimes the receipt dose not come, I've seen the meeters out of order and the ticket guy happily giving fines to the parked vehicles are we supposed to walk around looking for a working meeter should not the guy check first if the allocated meter at that point is working before writing his ticket, and also 30rs per HR for a car there are no 30rp notes in Sri Lanka so you are stuck bwith putting 40 or 50 something I have had to put 100 because that was the only note it accepted , crazy system . And it should be a set fee for no ticket not per hr that is robbery done in a legal way this should not be happening.
Reply : 1 22
Ranjan Friday, 18 May 2018 09:01
In all developed countries this is the same or worse. Once I had to pay a fine for parking my car in a parking lot just touching the next parking place by my front wheel crossing the white line very very slightly. No excuses they say. This has happened in an underground car park at a hospital in Harrow, London.
Reply : 7 6
kumar Friday, 18 May 2018 10:50
This is a big issue. For motor bikes 1 hour parking fee is Rs.10. Now in sri lanka Rs.10 currency is not available. How we can pay 10 rupees. And how to display the parking ticket on motor bikes.
Reply : 1 9
saranga.walimuni Friday, 18 May 2018 10:52
This is normal elsewhere in the worldSLs are best at complaining
Reply : 11 3
Friday, 18 May 2018 10:55
VERY FINE, SO FINE WHEN PARKING AT YOUR OWN RISK OR BLOCKING OTHERS WAY.....
Reply : 1 7
wonderasia Friday, 18 May 2018 12:25
Do you know 80% of the collection goes to the company collecting the parking fees and the balance only goes to the CMC.
Reply : 1 4
Prem Friday, 18 May 2018 12:27
In UK, lowest parking fee for 20 minuets 50p. But if you not paid, penalties starting £70 upwards. Still comparatively cheaper than Srl Lankan penalty!
Reply : 4 3
sanga Friday, 18 May 2018 12:53
Tenaga Car Parks (Pvt) Ltd
Reply : 3 2
Lasitha Friday, 18 May 2018 13:03
They dont have legal powers to impose any penelty.
Reply : 1 6
Ajja Friday, 18 May 2018 13:10
CMC ekata Hena 7 Gahapiya.......
Reply : 2 5
VJ Friday, 18 May 2018 13:15
The fine maybe legally correct, however was there any instructions on site to direct vehicle owners regards to rates and fines for non compliance. Our people also take it for granted and complain after.
Reply : 3 4
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.