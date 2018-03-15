Subscribe

Arrest warrant issued on Arjuna Mahendran

2018-03-15 12:42:31
Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today issued an arrest warrant on former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran as he failed to turn up to the CID inquiry over the controversial Central Bank Bond Issuance. (Shehan Chamika Silva)

 

  Comments - 6

  • Dihan Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:03

    This is another trap and nothing will happen and this is to misguide the public, eventually Mahendren’s ban will be released.

    Raji Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:17

    What is his close buddy and partner in crime will do now?

    Rosy Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:32

    Close buddy will go overseas to visit him. Do not worry buddy will give necessary advice

    Citizen Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:24

    They will play the same show what was played with Udayanga

    johan Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:27

    Not worried about arrest not arrest but must recover the lost money from them and put it back to treasury

    Cleanman Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:37

    He might show up in the upcoming Bradby 2018 ....!

