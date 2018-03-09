PNB nabs two persons with 2.6 kgs of heroin

2018-03-09 01:43:48

Two suspects were arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) with 2.6 kgs of heroin valued at over Rs. 25 million during a raid in Kaduwela.

The police said the suspects, aged 53 and 55, were arrested near the Kaduwela bus stand in Nawagamuwa on Wednesday (7) evening following a tip-off received by the PNB that they were travelling in a three-wheeler.

Initially, the PNB recovered 249 grammes of heroin that had been in the possession of the suspects while another 2.3 kgs of heroin was found in a house located at Korathota in Kaduwela that had been hidden by the suspects.

The suspects, residents of Dematagoda and Kaduwela, were detained for seven days after being produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate. (Darshana Sanjeewa)