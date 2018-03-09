Subscribe

PNB nabs two persons with 2.6 kgs of heroin

2018-03-09 01:43:48
2
799

Two suspects were arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) with 2.6 kgs of heroin valued at over Rs. 25 million during a raid in Kaduwela.

The police said the suspects, aged 53 and 55, were arrested near the Kaduwela bus stand in Nawagamuwa on Wednesday (7) evening following a tip-off received by the PNB that they were travelling in a three-wheeler.

Initially, the PNB recovered 249 grammes of heroin that had been in the possession of the suspects while another 2.3 kgs of heroin was found in a house located at Korathota in Kaduwela that had been hidden by the suspects.

The suspects, residents of Dematagoda and Kaduwela, were detained for seven days after being produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Recommended Articles

Ampara: Carbohydrate clumps; not sterilizing chemical- Govt. Analyst

The particles that w...

Social media blocked: TRCSL

Social media platfor...

A divided Digana falls Isolated incident used to fuel tension

“They create...

Ranjith Madduma Bandara new Law and Order Minister

Minister Ranjith Mad...

I don’t want the next generation to go through another civil war: Ma

Former Sri Lankan ba...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 2

  • Paddy Friday, 9 March 2018 07:14

    What happens to all this heroin that is 'confiscated '?

    Reply : 0       1

    abayawansa Friday, 9 March 2018 08:12

    The govt. cannot control bring in heroin in to the country.Muslim never consume drugs.This is act of distroing the first nation. Trade minister is behind all this act

    Reply : 1       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty