Subscribe

MoU signed between SLFP and UNP expires today

2017-12-31 23:03:02
0
1561

The time stipulated for a Unity Government between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United National Party (UNP) has been elapsed today.

The SLFP and the UNP extended its MoU until December 31 when it came to an end in last September. The initial two-year agreement period for unity government came to an end in September.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Deputy General Secretary of the UNP Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said so far it had not been discussed in the party of removing or continuing as a Unity Government. Minister said the Party leaders would come to a final decision over the matter after the conclusion of Local Government Elections. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

  Recommended Articles

‘We need to bring stability into the system’ – Hathurusingha

...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty