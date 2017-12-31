MoU signed between SLFP and UNP expires today

2017-12-31 23:03:02

The time stipulated for a Unity Government between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United National Party (UNP) has been elapsed today.

The SLFP and the UNP extended its MoU until December 31 when it came to an end in last September. The initial two-year agreement period for unity government came to an end in September.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Deputy General Secretary of the UNP Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said so far it had not been discussed in the party of removing or continuing as a Unity Government. Minister said the Party leaders would come to a final decision over the matter after the conclusion of Local Government Elections. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)