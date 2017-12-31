UNP to hold party convention on Jan.7

2017-12-31 20:10:49

The United National Party (UNP) will hold a party convention on January 7, party sources said today.

They told Daily Mirror the venue would be decided on January 3 when Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe meets all party organizers at Temple Trees and at this meeting, the party would make key decisions on the local government election campaign.

A UNP minister when contacted, confirmed the date of the convention and that all electoral organisers would meet on January 3.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is expected to sign the proposal to present the document on the media ethnics for the LG elections to Parliament on January 2.

He will also inspect the Port City construction site on January 2. (Yohan Perera)