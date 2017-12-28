Central Bank absolutely corrupt and inefficient: Ravi

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake, in an interview with Daily Mirror, said that the Central Bank is absolutely corrupt and inefficient.
MP Karunanayake, who resigned from his ministerial portfolio over allegations related to the Central Bank bond scam, said the truth will prevail after the report is out.
He refused to deal with allegations against him at length in the interview. Instead, he said he would discuss them after the report was released by the Bond Commission.
He said the biggest problem faced by him and the current Finance Minister was the Central Bank, which is absolutely corrupt and inefficient.
“It has stooges of the former governor. No amendment has been made to correct it. You could see it by its performance. You see the economic growth rate coming down to 3.4%, the inflation rising to 8.4%. These are what the opposition would like to see. These are the elements that ran the economy down then. The govt has changed, but not the officials. They are detrimental to the economy of the country,” he said.
He said ‘these Central Bank people’ live in cocoons and try to toe the agendas of other people. “I say it with absolute responsibility that crooks are still remaining there,”he said. (Kelum Bandara)
Leo Thursday, 28 December 2017 10:35
It should probe corruption not losses and make a joke out of presidential commissions
Reply : 2 29
RAPACIOUS Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:28
The more Ravi opens his trap - the more we are convinced of his deeds and deals.
Reply : 2 54
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:23
The target of all Sri Lankan politicians is "what he gets out of it". Any development, law or governance is based on this attitude, thus our country has slipped and slipped back since independence while other countries have progressed at least slowly but surely.
Reply : 1 44
Sunil Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:34
We are sad that the PCoI on the bond scam has so far missed its targets.
Reply : 0 31
DD Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:37
Are you still the FM?
Reply : 2 30
Royce Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:48
Aren't you the one to give advice, laughable.
Reply : 0 39
Saman Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:49
Funny guy.
Reply : 0 31
Darrel Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:53
Why don't you mind your own business you crook!
Reply : 5 47
nick Thursday, 28 December 2017 11:59
oh here we go central bond hora is back in action with national carriers via DM Android App
Reply : 3 39
Qatar Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:00
Look who is talking....
Reply : 1 36
Tom Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:06
Problem is targets in the agenda of politricks.
Reply : 0 23
Kevin Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:09
It's too sad that corrupted people say something against another set of corrupted people and we can't do anything but just simply listening.
Reply : 0 42
Raj Thursday, 28 December 2017 12:41
Please do not prove again and again to us that Politicians are shameless!
Reply : 1 33
Wijeweera Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:23
Not only them, the socio-religious cultural background produce the kind of people....
Reply : 0 5
Nirwastra Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:11
See from where he is talking?
Reply : 0 18
Ali Hu Kai Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:15
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Reply : 0 15
shanthapriya Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:33
Otherwise I would not have done the so called bond scam with the help of Mahendran
Reply : 0 13
Kadmin Thursday, 28 December 2017 13:51
Trying hard it seems to get back into the spotlight.
Reply : 0 13
Thilak Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:05
Who believes in these stupid utterences he's made a concrete mark as every one who..
Reply : 0 9
Dee Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:15
Very true sir! Imagine it being run by an equal or more comparable minister ?
Reply : 1 8
rohantha Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:23
Pot calling the kettle black
Reply : 0 12
Casanova Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:24
People talk their unconscious mind and think that everyone is like them.
Reply : 0 14
Mason Thursday, 28 December 2017 18:26
Ravi, presume your remarks include the ex Governor Arjun Mahendran. Do not for a moment forget that RW was his protective God Father and did not want to ditch him, in spite of requests from many quarters.
Reply : 0 1
Yousuf Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:01
Can we get back ‘AM’ as the governor to put things correct at CBSL Mr ‘RK’ ??
Reply : 0 1
aka Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:35
First of all, he does not seem to understand capabilities and the limitations of the CB. If the government is messing around, CB simply can not make that go away. Secondly and more importantly, how do you think these allegations are going to affect the investor confidence? When the former FM himself is making these allegations.
Reply : 0 1
Sambo Thursday, 28 December 2017 19:52
The downfall of this country is due to corrupt and uneducated people governing this country. Mr. RK saying the Central Bank officials are in efficient and corrupt, he is a part of it too. He just cannot escape by blaming other.
Reply : 0 1
pali Thursday, 28 December 2017 20:11
From the day one your attempt was to plunder the central bank, you did so well with Mahhendran but it was a flop due to leak out by some patriotic officers of central bank,you are unscrupulous corrupt fellow ,who should spent remaining time of life in jail.
Reply : 0 0
