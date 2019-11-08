Last Updated : 2019-11-09 16:31:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback

MENU

Sat, 09 Nov 2019 Today's Paper

Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast

9 November 2019 12:00 am - 0     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

Debris of a US drone it shot down over the Gulf in June on display in a special exhibition in Tehran

 

TEHRAN AFP, 8 Nov, 2019-  Iran shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf coast on Friday, Iranian media reported, four and a half months after the downing of a US drone nearly triggered air strikes.   


The army downed the unmanned aircraft over Khuzestan province before dawn using a Mersad surface-to-air missile, said the Tasnim news agency, which is close to Iran’s ultra-conservatives.   


Citing provincial governor Gholamreza Shariati, it reported that the army had located the wreckage of the drone in a marshy area and opened an inquiry into the incident.   


It later said the drone could have been an Iranian model downed during nighttime exercises to test missile systems.   


The accidential crash of an Iranian drone in the same province on October 23 prompted newspaper reports that an unidentified foreign aircraft had been shot down.  

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Implied or actual threat Ali Sabry’s address to Muslim community

dailymirror.lk

SL completes 6th review; set to receive US$ 164mn from IMF

dailymirror.lk

Chandra bids farewell

dailymirror.lk

Presidential race: Ordinary People Expect Better Economic Prospects and National Security

This writer devoted several hours in the past fortnight to communicate with a

dailymirror.lk

Spreading awareness on lung cancer

What could be worse than suddenly getting diagnosed with cancer? Cancer is a

dailymirror.lk

Warner’s birthday T20 ton as Australia slam Sri Lanka

David Warner emphatically bounced back to form with a first-ever Twenty20 cen

dailymirror.lk

Emirates President outlines possible recovery formula for SriLankan

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, who spoke passionately about Sri Lanka’s

Most Viewed in News

1

Sajith writes to Gota on debate

2

MR becomes a grandpa

3

Will appoint a new PM: Sajith

4

Corroborate testimony before 16th: Mangala challenges Gota

5

17 women among 100 arrested at an FB party in Dehiwala

6

UNF to sign agreement with CBK tomorrow

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Sri Lanka will have a new first-time PM

08 Nov 2019

Latest technology to manage garbage collection

08 Nov 2019

EC gives permission to open the extension of Southern Expressway

08 Nov 2019

Death sentence for Ratmalana triple murder convict

08 Nov 2019

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Sharma blitz flattens Bangladesh as India draw level

08 Nov 2019 - 0     - 125

dailymirror.lk

Victory over India brings back Bangladesh smiles

05 Nov 2019 - 0     - 484

dailymirror.lk

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 3rd T20

01 Nov 2019 - 0     - 398

dailymirror.lk

Sangakkara to lead MCC against Essex

01 Nov 2019 - 0     - 1203