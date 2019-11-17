Last Updated : 2019-11-17 13:01:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback

MENU

Sun, 17 Nov 2019 Today's Paper

Sajith to step down as Deputy Leader of UNP

17 November 2019 11:43 am - 3     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

While congratulating SLPP candidate  Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh Executive President of Sri Lanka, New Democratic Front (NDF) candidate Sajith Premadasa today in a statement said he would step down as Deputy Leader of the United National Party with immediate effect.

“At the conclusion of a hard-fought and spirited election campaign, It is my privilege to honour the decision of the people and congratulate Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh President of Sri Lanka,” Mr. Rajapaksa said, 

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of our citizens who voted for me, in all corners of the island. I am humbled that you placed your faith in me. Your support has been a fountain of strength throughout my twenty-six-year-long political career. I also wish to place on record my gratitude to all those who worked tirelessly on my campaign. My family and I will never forget your sacrifice and dedication,” he added. 

He said the country has just witnessed the most peaceful presidential election in the history of our independent republic. This he said was a result of the democratic gains and institutional reforms that have taken place over the last five years, that empowered an independent elections commission and restored the rule of law. “My appeal to the incoming president is that he takes this process forward and strengthen and protect the democratic institutions and values that enabled his peaceful election as the 7th President of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Premadasa urged Mr. Rajapaksa to ensure that the post-election environment is peaceful and that no citizen or NDF party supporter is persecuted or harmed for their role in supporting my candidacy,”  

“For 26 years, I have been an active politician in this country. During that time, I have made every effort to serve the people, in my home district of Hambantota and wherever and whenever they needed my assistance. It has been my privilege to serve as housing minister in this government for five years, prioritising the creation of a home-owning society by 2025. I hope the people understand that these were sincere, heartfelt efforts to uplift the lives of my fellow citizens. In light of today’s decision by the electorate, I have decided to step down as Deputy Leader of the United National Party with immediate effect,” he said.

In the coming weeks, in consultation with all those who supported my presidential bid, the people who have stood by me through my political journey and my loved ones, I will reflect on the future of my political career and where my life will take me hereafter. Bound to the people of Sri Lanka, I remain their faithful servant, today and always,” he also said.

  Comments - 3

  • Be Fair Sunday, 17 November 2019 11:56 AM

    I'm glad we were fortunate enough to witness the most peaceful election

    Hassan Aboobucker Sunday, 17 November 2019 12:13 PM

    An Excellent example as what a leader should process to accept the defeat in great manner. A lesson should be learn from his quality for other power hungry politicians.

    Appuhamy Sunday, 17 November 2019 01:04 PM

    Gentleman!

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Implied or actual threat Ali Sabry’s address to Muslim community

dailymirror.lk

SL completes 6th review; set to receive US$ 164mn from IMF

dailymirror.lk

Chandra bids farewell

dailymirror.lk

Presidential race: Ordinary People Expect Better Economic Prospects and National Security

This writer devoted several hours in the past fortnight to communicate with a

dailymirror.lk

Spreading awareness on lung cancer

What could be worse than suddenly getting diagnosed with cancer? Cancer is a

dailymirror.lk

Warner’s birthday T20 ton as Australia slam Sri Lanka

David Warner emphatically bounced back to form with a first-ever Twenty20 cen

dailymirror.lk

Emirates President outlines possible recovery formula for SriLankan

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, who spoke passionately about Sri Lanka’s

Most Viewed in News

1

Gota is no longer a US citizen – Namal

2

‘Please give me another chance’ - Shramantha

3

Election results by Sunday or latest Monday

4

SC appeal rekindles challenge to Gota’s Sri Lankan citizenship

5

Royal Park murder; Prisons Dept. receives presidential pardon document

6

Gota loses his cool?

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Election work in progress

16 Nov 2019

Presidential Election

16 Nov 2019

Wheat flour price increase, illegal - Dr. Harsha

16 Nov 2019

Election results by Sunday or latest Monday

16 Nov 2019

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Shami stars in India’s crushing Test win over Bangladesh

16 Nov 2019 - 0     - 79

dailymirror.lk

Smith turns down Cricket South Africa director role

15 Nov 2019 - 0     - 298

dailymirror.lk

Pakistan to play Sri Lanka Tests in front of home crowds

14 Nov 2019 - 0     - 212

dailymirror.lk

Hope ton powers West Indies to ODI sweep over Afghanistan

13 Nov 2019 - 0     - 141