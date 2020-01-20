Fmr judge Padmini Ranawaka at CCD

Former High Court Judge Padmini Ranawaka arrived at the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to give a statement in connection with the telephone conversation she had with the former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.

Earlier, Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC had instructed the CCD to record statements from the judges who had been involved in telephone conversations with Ranjan Ramanayake.(Darshana Balasuriya)