Last Updated : 2020-01-20 18:07:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback

MENU

Mon, 20 Jan 2020 Today's Paper

Fmr judge Padmini Ranawaka at CCD

20 January 2020 03:38 pm - 2     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

Former High Court Judge Padmini Ranawaka arrived at the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to give a statement in connection with the telephone conversation she had with the former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.

Earlier, Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC had instructed the CCD to record statements from the judges who had been involved in telephone conversations with Ranjan Ramanayake.(Darshana Balasuriya)

  Comments - 2

  • School Principal Monday, 20 January 2020 06:16 PM

    It may be politically correct to fill in powerful jobs with as much women as possible, but in practice we have to recognise that women are biologically not strong enough to deal with demands from corrupt politicians.This does not imply the men can handle tough situations easily but what we can say for sure is,they can handle it better than women.

    Karu Monday, 20 January 2020 06:24 PM

    We never had such a strong personality as the Attorney General, like the one we have now, in our recent history. It is good to see an AG ordering the Police what to do, while we all remember how in the past all the AGs were intimidated by high ranking officers in the Police.

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Will not sign any agreement inimical to the country: PM

dailymirror.lk

Two Sri Lankans killed in Abu Dhabi bus crash

dailymirror.lk

Harry and Meghan drop royal duties and HRH titles

dailymirror.lk

Majority of UNP MPs want Ranil to leave

While stating that they want a legitimate change of leadership in the UNP, th

dailymirror.lk

Hope for Sri Lanka With Love from the US

On Easter Sunday morning, many in Sri Lanka woke up to the news of the terror

dailymirror.lk

Jayalath Manoratne Mano Aiya to most

He was Jayalath to some, Dr Manoratne to others, and Mano to us. When televis

dailymirror.lk

7th House clues to Sex Life

Sex drive often referred to as libido is a natural urge of any healthy person

Most Viewed in News

1

PM orders to register all Madrasas

2

Rs. 1mn reward to three-wheeler driver

3

Gazette notice restricts monthly allowance

4

Last respect…

5

Iraj appointed to Tourism Director Board

6

PSC denies being flogged by political appointments

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Monk fatally injured as Cops grapple with suspect

7 hours ago

Doval came here to discuss follow up action -Dinesh

7 hours ago

Unity among UNPers vital to face upcoming elections

7 hours ago

Economy at stake, foreign debt service US$ 6 Bn

7 hours ago

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Fifties galore for Zimbabwe on slow-moving day in Harare

19 Jan 2020 - 0     - 134

dailymirror.lk

Stokes wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

15 Jan 2020 - 0     - 276

dailymirror.lk

Kusal Janith dropped for Zimbabwe

14 Jan 2020 - 0     - 651

dailymirror.lk

SLC to hire Moody on consultancy basis

14 Jan 2020 - 0     - 675