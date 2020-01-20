Fmr judge Padmini Ranawaka at CCD

Former High Court Judge Padmini Ranawaka arrived at the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to give a statement in connection with the telephone conversation she had with the former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.
Earlier, Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC had instructed the CCD to record statements from the judges who had been involved in telephone conversations with Ranjan Ramanayake.(Darshana Balasuriya)
School Principal Monday, 20 January 2020 06:16 PM
It may be politically correct to fill in powerful jobs with as much women as possible, but in practice we have to recognise that women are biologically not strong enough to deal with demands from corrupt politicians.This does not imply the men can handle tough situations easily but what we can say for sure is,they can handle it better than women.
Karu Monday, 20 January 2020 06:24 PM
We never had such a strong personality as the Attorney General, like the one we have now, in our recent history. It is good to see an AG ordering the Police what to do, while we all remember how in the past all the AGs were intimidated by high ranking officers in the Police.
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
While stating that they want a legitimate change of leadership in the UNP, th
On Easter Sunday morning, many in Sri Lanka woke up to the news of the terror
He was Jayalath to some, Dr Manoratne to others, and Mano to us. When televis
Sex drive often referred to as libido is a natural urge of any healthy person
19 Jan 2020 - 0 - 134
15 Jan 2020 - 0 - 276
14 Jan 2020 - 0 - 651
14 Jan 2020 - 0 - 675
Reply To:
Name - Reply Comment