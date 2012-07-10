Human smuggling continues: 82 more arrested

As illicit migration or human smuggling continued, 82 people including two women and two children, believed to be on their way to Australia, were arrested today by the Navy some 35 nautical miles south east of Trincomalee.The Navy said four human traffickers were also arrested.Commander Kosala Warnakulasuriya said two navy Dvoras from the Eastern Naval Command were deployed in the area.The asylum seekers who are residents of Sampur, Chilaw and Trincomalee will be handed over to the CID for further investigations.