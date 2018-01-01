Bountiful harvest from lands irrigated by Moragahakanda: MS

President Maithripala Sirisena wishing all the Sri Lankans a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year, said the people would get a rich harvest from the agricultural lands irrigated by the silver, blue waters of the Moragahakanda reservoir in the New Year.
He said the New Year dawns at a time when a miraculous beginning of a new chapter of development with a gigantic hydro irrigation project being vested with the people to take the nation speedily towards prosperity.
“Every passing moment adds to our knowledge and experience and at the same time, each and every moment of the future will judge our capabilities to face new emerging challenges. The great commitment and determined courage shown by us to face those challenges and achieve those goals will take us to the level of excellence,” he said.
We should bid farewell to the year that ends and welcome the New Year, with new expectations, and prioritize that vision.
Accordingly, as a country, we can consider the past year as a year in which many positive expectations have been fulfilled. Furthermore, we enter the year 2018 with many challenges that we must face with courage in order to accomplish our goals. The economic prosperity we should gain as a country, the reconciliation that should be deeply instilled in society, human freedom and the further endorsement of the glorious image of Sri Lanka at the international fora are among those priorities. Our determination and commitment towards making the New Year a successful one will depend on how far we succeed in achieving these goals.
Jagath fdo Monday, 01 January 2018 12:56 PM
Well done sir ,start some projects to solve the problem of warter shortage in puttalma district
daham Monday, 01 January 2018 01:17 PM
Another massive development project initiated by MARA.This government curtailed fertilizer grant for farmers. Is only water sufficient for a bountiful yield?
Somapala Monday, 01 January 2018 06:22 PM
You must thank MR for that.
Dhammika Tuesday, 02 January 2018 10:09 AM
Thank you Sir , You have done a yeomen service , specially where irrigation and agriculture in Sri Lanka is concerned . Sadly but truly RW and the UNP doesnt know whether they ( UNP ) is taking this country Forward or backward but we know only we are going NO where .
Tariq Tuesday, 02 January 2018 02:54 PM
Dhammika,If not for Ranil and UNP by now we would have faced economic sanctions imposed by the UN.
