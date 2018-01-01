Last Updated : 2020-10-07 09:05:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback

MENU

Wed, 07 Oct 2020 Today's Paper

Bountiful harvest from lands irrigated by Moragahakanda: MS

1 January 2018 12:02 pm - 5     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

President Maithripala Sirisena wishing all the Sri Lankans a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year, said the people would get a rich harvest from the agricultural lands irrigated by the silver, blue waters of the Moragahakanda reservoir in the New Year.

He said the New Year dawns at a time when a miraculous beginning of a new chapter of development with a gigantic hydro irrigation project being vested with the people to take the nation speedily towards prosperity.

“Every passing moment adds to our knowledge and experience and at the same time, each and every moment of the future will judge our capabilities to face new emerging challenges. The great commitment and determined courage shown by us to face those challenges and achieve those goals will take us to the level of excellence,” he said.

We should bid farewell to the year that ends and welcome the New Year, with new expectations, and prioritize that vision.

Accordingly, as a country, we can consider the past year as a year in which many positive expectations have been fulfilled. Furthermore, we enter the year 2018 with many challenges that we must face with courage in order to accomplish our goals. The economic prosperity we should gain as a country, the reconciliation that should be deeply instilled in society, human freedom and the further endorsement of the glorious image of Sri Lanka at the international fora are among those priorities. Our determination and commitment towards making the New Year a successful one will depend on how far we succeed in achieving these goals.

  Comments - 5

  • Jagath fdo Monday, 01 January 2018 12:56 PM

    Well done sir ,start some projects to solve the problem of warter shortage in puttalma district

    daham Monday, 01 January 2018 01:17 PM

    Another massive development project initiated by MARA.This government curtailed fertilizer grant for farmers. Is only water sufficient for a bountiful yield?

    Somapala Monday, 01 January 2018 06:22 PM

    You must thank MR for that.

    Dhammika Tuesday, 02 January 2018 10:09 AM

    Thank you Sir , You have done a yeomen service , specially where irrigation and agriculture in Sri Lanka is concerned . Sadly but truly RW and the UNP doesnt know whether they ( UNP ) is taking this country Forward or backward but we know only we are going NO where .

    Tariq Tuesday, 02 January 2018 02:54 PM

    Dhammika,If not for Ranil and UNP by now we would have faced economic sanctions imposed by the UN.

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Minuwangoda Covid-19 cluster expands

dailymirror.lk

How C.P. de Silva voted against the “Totalitarianism” of his own Government

dailymirror.lk

Sri Lanka’s Child Protection Crisis

dailymirror.lk

This Children's Day, we demand action, not celebration

Over the last few months, Sri Lanka has been plagued with continuous reports

dailymirror.lk

Elderly population to outnumber youth population

Ageing is inevitable. Did you know that Sri Lanka is the fastest ageing count

dailymirror.lk

Human-Elephant Conflict in Horowpathana

Horowpathana also includes an Elephant Holding Ground (EHG) to cater to probl

dailymirror.lk

Murder most foul

Sixty-one years ago on September 25, 1959 Solomon West Ridgeway Dias Bandaran

Most Viewed in News

1

Man pushed to death from housing complex in Kollupitiya

2

#IshiniGate: Social media influencer promises to return money

3

LRH staff clarifies statement by senior professor

4

Brandix says stringent measures taken to ensure safety of its employees

5

Sujeewa Senasinghe to quit politics

6

101 people test positive for Covid-19 from Minuwangoda cluster

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Maithri at PCoI

06 Oct 2020

Easter Sunday terror attack Former IGP and former Defence Secy should take responsibility

06 Oct 2020

All students of the school in Divulapitiya placed under quarantine

06 Oct 2020

Decision on A/L, Scholarship exams soon: Education Minister

06 Oct 2020

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Afghanistan opener Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident

06 Oct 2020 - 0     - 451

dailymirror.lk

Frustration prevails without cricket

04 Oct 2020 - 0     - 251

dailymirror.lk

SLC push back LPL by a week to meet ‘Quarantine Requirements’

30 Sep 2020 - 0     - 229

dailymirror.lk

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka called off

28 Sep 2020 - 0     - 417