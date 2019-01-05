MR had gifted Sumanadasa a car worth Rs.8.2Mn belonging to Mihin

2019-01-05 09:27:46

Mihin Lanka has paid a loan of Rs.8.2 million for a car (Nissan- N16) which was gifted to Astrologer Sumanadasa Abeygunawardena by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in the year 2007, Astrologer Abeygunawardana informed the SriLankan Airlines Commission yesterday.

He informed the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into irregularities at SriLankan airlines, SriLankan Catering and Mihin Lanka that in 2007 he had received a call from the ex-Chief Security Officer of former President Major Neville Wanniarachchi to collect the particular car from LOLC at Rajagiriya.

“LOLC had only given the key of the car to me and I obtained one-year insurance for the vehicle,” he said.

When State Counsel Chathura Gunathilake questioned about why former President had gifted him such a vehicle he said he had closely associated with the former President and he had been never aware of the real ownership of the vehicle.

Sumanadasa informed the Commission he had used the vehicle for eight-years (2007-2015) and after the change of Government in 2015 the car was taken back by the LOLC.

Earlier it was revealed to the Commission that LOLC had bought 26 cars from the same model to use for SriLankan airlines and Mihin Lanka. It was informed to the Commission that LOLC had borrowed Rs.82 million worth loan from the Seylan Bank for the recovery of these 26 vehicles.

It was revealed to the Commission that Mihin Lanka had paid the lease rental of these vehicles to LOLC. (Yoshitha Perera)