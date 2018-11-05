Rajitha conveys President’s message to Ranil

2018-11-05 19:13:30

UNP MP Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said today he met with President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday on an invitation extended by him.

He told a media briefing that he carried a message from the President to UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“I met with President Sirisena on his invitation. Since I did not want to go alone, I invited MP John Amaratunga to accompany me. The President explained to me as to what made him appoint former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister. I then explained to him how his actions have affected the country. Later, I met Mr. Wickremesinghe and briefed him about the meeting. My meeting with the President has created a positive situation as far as the country is concerned,” he said indicating that the country would come through the present crisis.

“My meeting with the President was successful but one has to see how the outcome would be when it comes to implementing what we agreed upon. The meeting with the President is not associated with any crossover,” he said. (Yohan Perera)