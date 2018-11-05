Rajitha conveys President’s message to Ranil

UNP MP Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said today he met with President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday on an invitation extended by him.
He told a media briefing that he carried a message from the President to UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.
“I met with President Sirisena on his invitation. Since I did not want to go alone, I invited MP John Amaratunga to accompany me. The President explained to me as to what made him appoint former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister. I then explained to him how his actions have affected the country. Later, I met Mr. Wickremesinghe and briefed him about the meeting. My meeting with the President has created a positive situation as far as the country is concerned,” he said indicating that the country would come through the present crisis.
“My meeting with the President was successful but one has to see how the outcome would be when it comes to implementing what we agreed upon. The meeting with the President is not associated with any crossover,” he said. (Yohan Perera)
Max Monday, 5 November 2018 19:33
Api nodanna rajitha!
Reply : 10 57
Scooby Doo Monday, 5 November 2018 19:37
Agreed? Implementing? Other than the crossover what could have been the discussed matter!
Reply : 2 42
Samson Monday, 5 November 2018 19:57
So you will jump at the correct time.
Reply : 5 40
Dr.Siri Monday, 5 November 2018 20:00
The games being played and fooling the masses.
Reply : 1 36
Palitha Monday, 5 November 2018 20:06
I think that it is too late.
Reply : 2 23
Rajin Monday, 5 November 2018 20:08
It’s today what about tomorrow???
Reply : 0 22
Hussain Monday, 5 November 2018 20:11
Old Habit Die hard
Reply : 0 27
K.L Pathirana Monday, 5 November 2018 20:12
two lairs had a conversation in front of a brain dead. What was discussed is not what we here. all manipulated garbage
Reply : 1 35
Namal Perera Monday, 5 November 2018 20:19
Who ever wins the LOOSERS are the Citizens of the Country.
Reply : 0 31
Trekmentor Monday, 5 November 2018 20:22
I wish all political parties and factions take effort to unite. May all parties and factions identify their shortcomings and work together to eradicate them.
Reply : 1 16
Kumar Monday, 5 November 2018 20:35
We have lost confidence with MS. Welcome MR
Reply : 26 9
