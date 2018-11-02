UNP submits no-confidence motion against MR

The UNP today handed over a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
UNP MP Lakhsman Kiriella told Daily Mirror that he signed the motion as the Leader of the House before handing it over to the Speaker. He said the motion states that, “In terms of Articles 46(1) and 48 of the Constitution, the Office of Prime Minister becomes vacant only if he dies, resigns, ceases to be a Member of Parliament (by removal or otherwise), or if the Government's Policy statement or the Budget was defeated or if the government loses a no-confidence motion against it”.
He said as such the House had no confidence in the Prime Minister appointed recently. (Kelum Bandara)
Amara Friday, 2 November 2018 18:08
Look like PM MR will break PM Wijeyananda Dahanayake's record for shortest serving PM of Sri Lanka.
Reply : 10 34
Hi Friday, 2 November 2018 18:12
First of all Srilanka doesn’t have a proper constitution, had so many loopholes. Every one is playing and manipulating the constitution according to their wish
Reply : 5 23
ajith Friday, 2 November 2018 18:34
in that case populary directly elected president's wishes right or wrong prevails
Reply : 2 3
Scooby Doo Friday, 2 November 2018 18:49
It should be revised but abive all we the people should elect leaders who respect the law not peanut lovers.
Reply : 0 8
Jaya jaya Friday, 2 November 2018 18:16
Great job welldone!
Reply : 11 30
Ronnie Friday, 2 November 2018 18:30
Impeach the president also! He is a joke and a turncoat
Reply : 2 9
Jaya Friday, 2 November 2018 18:53
Idiots ! This is what MR wants. He wants to get defeated as the prime minister from parliament and then get a fresh election. good luck.
Reply : 1 4
Niv Friday, 2 November 2018 19:02
At last. UNP finally behaving like men.
Reply : 1 7
Unchikun Friday, 2 November 2018 19:04
Good to keep the illogical cash flowing,
Reply : 1 2
mnsmart Friday, 2 November 2018 19:10
So the UNP has accepted MR as the PM?
Reply : 3 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.