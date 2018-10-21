Trains on up-country line delayed due to derailment

The train services on the upcountry railway line had come to a standstill after a Colombo bound service train with boom trailer derailed at Radella this morning, the Railway Control Room said.
Video by Ranjith Rajapakse
Pix by Ranjith Rajapaksa
Derailments every other day. Elephant killings every month.What should be done?
