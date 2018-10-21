Subscribe

Trains on up-country line delayed due to derailment

2018-10-21 10:06:26
The train services on the upcountry railway line had come to a standstill after a Colombo bound service train with boom trailer derailed at Radella this morning, the Railway Control Room said.

 

Video by Ranjith Rajapakse

 

Pix by Ranjith Rajapaksa

  • Observer Sunday, 21 October 2018 14:06

    Derailments every other day. Elephant killings every month.What should be done?

