Police probe whether terror accused set up by brother of Aussie Sportsman

The brother of a prominent Australian sportsperson may have been involved in setting up a 25-year-old Sri Lankan student over an alleged Sydney terror plot.
Charges against Mohamed Kamer Nilar Nizamdeen were formally dropped by NSW police on Friday after the 25-year-old spent 40 days in a supermax jail accused of concocting an ISIS-inspired terror plot.
The plan, detailed in a notebook found inside Nizamdee's desk at the University of NSW, was to allegedly target iconic Sydney land marks and high-profile Australians including former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
The Sri Lankan student was freed on bail last month after the sole piece of evidence against him fell apart. (TenDaily)
Jinn Saturday, 20 October 2018 14:42
Jealousy was its peak......... and it was framed, to cut off the successive route of Kamer. We Muslims in Sri Lanka are peace loving citizens., and the whole world is being aware who are the real terrorist.
Reply : 40 94
ds Saturday, 20 October 2018 21:20
Aney paw. Not a single pig is slaughtered. Only chiken, goats, sheep and pregnant cows are slaughtered by axing. Hari paw. Peace (pieces).
Reply : 80 33
dickie bird Saturday, 20 October 2018 20:44
Yes Jinn... except that Cader from Mawanella arrested recently with illegally acquired sophisticated weapons?
Reply : 32 32
Gamarala Saturday, 20 October 2018 22:04
As I said in my earlier posts. The Australian authorities will get to the bottom of this and find out who framed this young man. Australia is no banana republic. But with a strong justice system. No one will be accused unjustly, It is a country that abides by the law. No bribing.
Reply : 17 74
