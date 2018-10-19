Traffic congestion at Ward Place

Heavy traffic was reported from Ward Place, Colombo as a result of a protest carried out by a group of students of the Inter University Students' Federation outside the University Grant Commission today, Police said.
Unchikun Friday, 19 October 2018 15:51
These protest are so frequent now, we do not care. Just trying to disturb workers getting back home. I suggest these incidents not be given publicity.
Reply : 0 6
Wise Donkey Friday, 19 October 2018 15:54
No doubt GMOA must be behind this..........
Reply : 1 5
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.