Traffic congestion at Ward Place

2018-10-19 15:39:30
2
525


Heavy traffic was reported from Ward Place, Colombo as a result of a protest carried out by a group of students of the Inter University Students' Federation outside the University Grant Commission today, Police said.

 

  Comments - 2

  • Unchikun Friday, 19 October 2018 15:51

    These protest are so frequent now, we do not care. Just trying to disturb workers getting back home. I suggest these incidents not be given publicity.

    Reply : 0       6

    Wise Donkey Friday, 19 October 2018 15:54

    No doubt GMOA must be behind this..........

    Reply : 1       5

