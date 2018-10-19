Some elements trying to belittle probe: Presidential Advisors

2018-10-19 02:22:37

Two Presidential advisors yesterday charged that there was an attempt by certain politicians and officials to belittle the investigations into the alleged attempt to assassinate President Maithjripala Sirisena and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and thereby thwart the successful conclusion of the probe.

Presidential Advisor Shiral Laktilaka said though there was steady progress in the investigations, there were also attempts at the same time by certain sections to make it seem there was nothing to investigate and that police informer Namal Kumara was not a credible person.

Addressing the media in Colombo last afternoon, Mr. Laktilaka questioned as to why certain politicians put aspersions on police investigations and the Government Analyst's work.

“We never say, to fully believe what Namal Kumara says. At the same time we request not to judge his exposure with his character and behaviour. Take the substance of what he has said and carry out the inquiries on these statements until the police find the absolute truth behind those utterances. Then the law can take its course and take legal action against those who attempted the plot,” he stressed.

Until then no one must come to conclusions on the authenticity or falsehood of the alleged assassination plot and disrupt the investigations and added if the plot was real there may be political or other motives for the crime.

Director General of the SLF, Sarath Kongahage said the late Prime Minister S.W.R.D.Bandaranaike was assassinated by those who could not do business they wanted under the late Prime Minister.

Soon after the killing the understanding among politicians and the public was that it was a political killing. But, later it was proved that the motive was to revenge for not helping business of some powerful figures that day. Same could happen at this attempt also,” Mr. Kongahage stressed.

He also requested not to attempt to sabotage the police investigations by spreading false information and putting aspersions on inquiries. There may be a real attempt on the lives of President and Gotabaya. Please let the law enforcement officers to do their job and expose those involved if any. What we need is only the absolute truth and expose, he added.

He said President Sirisena was also concerned on the allegations and wanted to know the truth behind it.

Asked as to the politicians who wanted to show that there was no conspiracy at all, Mr. Kongahage said probably on both sides, in the government as well as in the opposition.

“We will never ever let this to be swept under the carpet and say there was no attempt on the lives of President and Mr. Rajapaksa,” he emphasized. (Sandun A Jayasekera)

Piජ by Nisal Baduge