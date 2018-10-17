Mom wants me to quit politics: Senasinghe

Denying the bribery allegation over the high-speed railway project, State Minister of International Trade Sujeewa Senasinghe said that his mother had asked him to leave politics due to continual issues coming towards him.
He said that he was forced into politics; however, he had scored well and secured more votes gradually.
The State Minister said that though it was difficult to do politics he couldn’t give up and let down his voters.
He said that it was unfortunate that anyone could throw allegations by holding a press conference and he was distressed by the issue as he was innocent.
“To approve the project or whatever they have said, that the State Minister had asked for a bribe, and that is thuggery.
“Most investors come and they want to take a picture with me. I’m a person who is very accessible. Anyone can meet me. I’m not scared. But now I’m scared.
“If I meet you what you would tell me next time? Why should I ask a bribe if I’m not involved with the BOI? he said.
Ceylon High-Speed Railway (CHSR) Limited had submitted an application to 488 million Euro mega integrated high-speed train manufacturing plant project in October 2016 to the Board of Investment (BOI) approval.
However a year later, the project was sent to be evaluated by the Cabinet appointed Single Window Investment Appraisal Committee (SWIAC).
The director board recently in a press briefing allegedly charged that Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama and State Minister of International Trade Sujeewa Senasinghe kept delaying the project seeking a ten percent of the investment as a bribe.
MP Senasinghe said the project was deferred as the investor had failed to submit the required business proposal requested by the SWIAC.
He claimed that such a company was non-existent and there was no Italian investor, although the Board of Directors claimed so.
He said that the board of Directors of the said company had been given several opportunities to provide necessary documents but they failed to do so.
He added they still could provide the requested details.
“When asked the director, where the money was coming from he responded that it was a secret. What is the secret about the project proposal and the financial sources? He said that Italians are involved in the project, which is another lie. There are charges against the whole family in this project. And they are making charges against us. Anybody can bring a proposal to the BOI. But there are many regulations they should fulfil to seek approval,” he added.
MP Senasinghe said he had written to the President, the Prime Minister, the IGP, the FCID and the CID seeking justice.
He said that the law enforcement authorities should take swift action and investigate into the matter.
“I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry. It is very unfortunate we have to face such situations. I obtained the background and the CRIB Reports of two Directors of the company who are residents of Ja-Ela.
“Action must be taken against them as there is a huge credit against their names.
“In my complaint letters, I have urged them to take action and to safeguard us as politicians. We are young politicians doing politics with principles and dignity.
“The media also has a duty to report the truth. Not just publish both sides and say that they are neutral.
“Do investigative journalism, go through the documentation, ask questions from these people and then if you are satisfied then publish it.
“You don’t have to be partial towards any side. I think swift measures should be taken. Through Good Governance, we have brought a lot of freedom to the media. That freedom should not be misused. And I would urge President also to have a responsibility. The Prime Minister also has a responsibility in safeguarding us not only those who are close to them. They have a responsibility to safeguard clean and young politicians,” MP Senasinghe said.
“I’m taking legal action against all the individuals who made this allegation and the media institutions that supported them. Laws must be brought in Parliament to prevent tarnishing political characters. Freedom is good only as long as it is in the right hands,” the State Minister said. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Royce Wednesday, 17 October 2018 17:45
Mummy's Boy.
Reply : 8 98
Jaffna Tamil Thursday, 18 October 2018 05:38
What is wrong being a mummy’s boy. In America I have seen television personalities finishing their programs by saying at the end “I love you mum”.
Reply : 0 0
Aney Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:17
Mother knows best and realises that her sonna boy is upto mischief! what does his wife say!!!?
Reply : 0 0
Pradeep Wednesday, 17 October 2018 17:46
Not only your mom, even most of people of this country want you to quit
Reply : 22 156
666 Wednesday, 17 October 2018 17:47
Please do. Mom knows best.
Reply : 14 143
666 Wednesday, 17 October 2018 17:49
You have betrayed our trust. Just like so many others have done before you.
Reply : 12 108
rushdy20 Wednesday, 17 October 2018 17:56
foot note I take money as SANTHOSAM
Reply : 11 97
Sambo Wednesday, 17 October 2018 18:00
Please go ahead. Your mother is correct.
Reply : 11 111
ravin Wednesday, 17 October 2018 18:17
So what you say is your mother is wiser than you? Well she is more matured.
Reply : 4 71
Bribary Wednesday, 17 October 2018 18:26
What about the money you took from Arjuna Aloysius. Is that not a bribe
Reply : 6 87
Nilame Wednesday, 17 October 2018 18:32
Not only your mom even we too don’t want seeing you in active politics! At least it’ll help reducing bribing culture among politicians up to some extend.
Reply : 4 67
Saranga Wednesday, 17 October 2018 20:34
I think this Railway project is nothing but a scam
Reply : 9 32
channa Wednesday, 17 October 2018 20:44
sri lanka is not for genuing educated people like you. future of this country is for uneducated rogues.
Reply : 39 17
Lahiru Wednesday, 17 October 2018 22:30
His level of educarion we saw during the bond scam. To prove his education, he even written a book..
Reply : 0 0
RAK Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:59
Sri Lanka is not for poor thinkers like you and this mama boy.
Reply : 0 1
Ruwan Wednesday, 17 October 2018 20:56
Probably Mom thinks that he has earned enough.
Reply : 0 50
Aruna Wednesday, 17 October 2018 21:17
Never mind you leave or stay in politics but you may have to go behind bars for the Central Bank issue and now this mass bribery matter.
Reply : 2 39
Wiki Wednesday, 17 October 2018 21:17
Yes please... thanks mommy
Reply : 2 36
Govinda Wednesday, 17 October 2018 21:22
When taking bribes didn't mom tell you to quit politics. After you got caught mom now says; Putha leave this damn politics.
Reply : 2 35
Sarath Silva Wednesday, 17 October 2018 21:23
You ashamed to be as a politician. Please leave from politics forever so it's better for innocent people who are live in our country
Reply : 5 45
Pujitha Jay Wednesday, 17 October 2018 22:49
Ammata Hudu
Reply : 0 0
!0% Wednesday, 17 October 2018 22:53
Majority wants you to babysit at home.
Reply : 0 0
natali Wednesday, 17 October 2018 23:03
"The State Minister said that though it was difficult to do politics he couldn’t give up and let down his voters."What a contradiction. Politicians are not chosen by people they were forced on people by political parties; Money talks.
Reply : 0 0
Jude Wednesday, 17 October 2018 23:40
Hey politics is dirty in most part of the world!!?? It stinks to the core in SL !?? Yeah!!
Reply : 0 0
Moiez Wednesday, 17 October 2018 23:53
Get lost we dont need you .
Reply : 0 0
Buddhist Thursday, 18 October 2018 01:09
Now that you have spoken about legal action you should immediately file action to prove you are a honest person. You have to save your name otherwise this will be repeated over and over again every time some one wants to attack you. You should ask for larges sums of money for defamation.
Reply : 0 0
Shame Sujeeewa you committed HARAKIRI Thursday, 18 October 2018 01:17
Sujeewa I expected a lot from you but stands disappointed as the Bond Scam clearly showed that you were a beneficiary of the largesse of Aloysious like the man who did not know who gave him his bed.You should quit as none trust you today. We need totally new men women not FAMILIES THAT LIVE ON THE COUNTRY
Reply : 0 0
Ram Thursday, 18 October 2018 01:40
Clever lawyers have lucrative practices. Many who failed (except a few) at the Bar joined politics for the perks and benefits and commissions. Mum's health must be a priority. So leave politics ASAP. Don't plead to MS, RW, IGP, or FCID. Defend your self and get out if you are clean.
Reply : 0 0
Daya Thursday, 18 October 2018 02:20
It would have been better the whole politicians take long term leave on request of Mother Sri Lanka and handover the governance to the able intellectuals to collectively manage the country's internal and external affairs.
Reply : 0 0
Dhammika Thursday, 18 October 2018 05:17
Your mum wants you to leave politics is because the political party you represent the UNP has NO leader I mean a real leader .
Reply : 0 0
George Thursday, 18 October 2018 06:37
Not only your mum, my mum wants you to quit too.
Reply : 0 0
CNJ Thursday, 18 October 2018 06:43
Trying writing another book just like the other one - this time you can entitle it "Mum's The Word" !
Reply : 0 0
L. Perera Thursday, 18 October 2018 06:54
I think you should quit immediately.
Reply : 0 0
Riza Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:10
SS is not at fault here and ask the haters to look at the facts. The accusers look a bunch of broke crooks with no class. A railway company setting up in Sri Lanka is a joke. Where is the market, who are the investors, what’s the technology, what’s track record, corporate profile.
Reply : 0 0
Machan Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:11
Sir, Please read the comments that you have received. It will make easy for you to make a decision. Please Note that as voters we didn't expect you to build a Rome in one day. But as a young politician we expected you to be Honest to the people who voted for you. You have just let us down. We want you to know that. If you haven't, prove otherwise. Thank you.
Reply : 0 0
LP Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:29
Our country have only dirty politicians with clean suit.
Reply : 0 0
Dilipa Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:34
Another one!!
Reply : 0 0
Srilankan Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:41
Everyone is a saint except the saint!!!!!
Reply : 0 0
