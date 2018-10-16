Name boards in Jaffna causing confusion

People in Jaffna have complained that name boards on roads and several state departments in the district had been wrongly translated into Sinhala and urged the authorities to rectify them immediately.
They said the name boards had been changed based on a decision taken by the Northern Provincial Council.
Northern Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran is reported to have instructed the authorities to change the names of villages and other places giving priority to Tamil with Sinhala and English given lesser prominence.
The people said pilgrims were often misled by the wrongly written Sinhala name boards. (Romesh Madushanka)
Unchikun Tuesday, 16 October 2018 17:07
It does not matter what the sign says as long as we know where we are and going. “Google “.
Reply : 10 15
Unchikun Tuesday, 16 October 2018 18:06
This was stated by Lord Buddha 2600 years ago. Was there Google, No. There was common sense.
Reply : 4 7
Lankan Tuesday, 16 October 2018 18:29
This shows your biased face of reporting. There are thousands mistakes in Tamil translation island wide. Do you give same publicity to those.
Reply : 3 6
ADL Tuesday, 16 October 2018 18:51
Why is that itching if Sinhala Language is wrongly translated only? Literally there are many name boards and Road signages wrongly translated to Tamil in Colombo and of course in many Sinhala dominant places.!!SAY NO TO DOUBLE STANDARD!!
Reply : 2 6
Saleem Tuesday, 16 October 2018 18:58
Bro Madushanka is worried only a fe w name boards in Jaffna which give the name of the road incorrevtly in Sinhala Pl also pay attention to thousands of name boards in Colombo and other major cities where tha Tamil names have been slaughtered
Reply : 3 4
