Explore ways to reduce fuel prices: PM

2018-10-11 23:04:35
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Ministry of Finance to look for ways and means of reducing fuel prices and to provide a report to him regarding the same.

Sources close to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said he made this request today.

Minister Wajira Abeyweardene who confirmed this said the objective of this move is to reduce prices as and when global prices goes down irrespective of the fuel price formula. (Yohan Perera)

