SC upholds death sentence on Duminda Silva

2018-10-11 15:35:42

The Supreme Court today affirmed the death sentence imposed by the High Court on ex-MP Duminda Silva and two others who were convicted of killing former presidential adviser Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra when the SC took up for hearing the appeal filed by the accused challenging the HC order.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court acquitted the first accused from all charges at this hearing.

Mr. Silva and three others were earlier sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court in 2016 after they were found guilty of the charge of killing Mr. Premachandra and three others in 2011.(Shehan Chamika Silva)

Video by Prasanna