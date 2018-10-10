Akila comes to Parliament by motorbike due to heavy traffic

2018-10-10 05:01:41

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said he had to come to parliament on a motorbike in the rain yesterday afternoon due to the heavy traffic along Parliament Road.

He requested the speaker to formulate a mechanism to find a solution to the traffic congestion as they had to face difficulty in attending parliament every day.

“I had three questions to answer yesterday. I left my residence in Colombo at 12 noon to reach parliament but I was stuck in a traffic more than an hour. I got on to a motorbike travelling on the road from Rajagiriya and came in the rain,” he complained. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)

Picture courtesy social media