Akila comes to Parliament by motorbike due to heavy traffic

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said he had to come to parliament on a motorbike in the rain yesterday afternoon due to the heavy traffic along Parliament Road.
He requested the speaker to formulate a mechanism to find a solution to the traffic congestion as they had to face difficulty in attending parliament every day.
“I had three questions to answer yesterday. I left my residence in Colombo at 12 noon to reach parliament but I was stuck in a traffic more than an hour. I got on to a motorbike travelling on the road from Rajagiriya and came in the rain,” he complained. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)
Jim Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:08
Where’s your protection for the head
Reply : 2 46
Don Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:57
he is holding it on his head, where is the law to apprehend this fello
Reply : 3 22
jaypee Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:09
No. 1 - No helmet. Violation of Traffic rules.No. 2 - we have appointed all of you to solve these problems which we face for years. Don't complain work.
Reply : 2 45
plight Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:10
This is the plight and unfortunate situation of ordinary people everyday. You understood now only. Too late.
Reply : 1 35
ANTON Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:12
BUT , WHERE THE HELL IS YOUR HELMET ? BE PUNCTUAL BUT FOLLOW RULES AND REGULATIONS.
Reply : 1 35
buffalo citizen Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:26
If he had helmet, would not be good for PR Campaign
Reply : 1 7
Buddhist Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:12
No helmet? Why no charges?
Reply : 1 31
Sara Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:13
Going with unknown people like this ??? What will Ranil Say about it.?????
Reply : 3 40
Saman Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:15
Yeah that's what I thought. Helmet for people who have heads.
Reply : 3 11
Sisili Bisili Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:15
Now only he came to know about the traffic jam? Which country they governed for the past 4 years?
Reply : 1 25
ColomboSam Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:16
No Helmet???? Very Nice! If a normal person went even to hospital for a dying disease he will not get away with nor wearing a helmet, but the Minister can go joyriding on bikes with no helmet.I say you Minister fellow, we all face the same traffic problem. Wake up early and leave home early if you want to be somewhere on time. Dont do stupid things!!!!!!
Reply : 1 27
Rohantha Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:17
He should be booked for travelling without a helmet. Video evidence is there and he himself has admitted. Traffic DIG , Mr Ajith Rohana for your attention and action please
Reply : 0 32
dave Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:17
if you thought people are going to praise you for your action think again.igp / traffic police if you have balls do your job and book him for riding a bike with out a helmet.
Reply : 0 19
Lankan Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:22
You should go through what the public is going through. If you want to be on time for your parliament sessions, please leave home early. It is always advisable to leave home much earlier if it rains heavily as it’s common sense. One thing we can appreciate is that you didn’t ask the traffic police to block everyone else to give you way to reach the parliament.
Reply : 0 15
Dilshan Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:23
Where is the helmet. Oh! never mind - nothing to protect
Reply : 1 22
Nahfees Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:23
Parliament privilege , (not wearing a helmet).
Reply : 0 13
Dhanush Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:27
Without helmet is it???
Reply : 0 10
Ramesh Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:30
This is news in Sri Lanka in Europe MP and Ministers come on Push Bike. Once UK Prime minister had taken the underground tube train to Parliament as there was heave traffic
Reply : 1 18
suresh Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:34
welcome to our world. Also, where is your helmet?
Reply : 0 15
Roger Halliday Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:43
Tell the people how many days for the year you come to parliament and you still break the law by not wearing a helmet? Yes why should you are a parliamentarian....
Reply : 0 6
Nalaka Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:48
another joker. All are actors now in Sri Lanka.
Reply : 0 8
Smitha Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:49
Dear Minister, Welcome to the daily life of a normal citizen... We go through this everyday, because all governments has failed us for years.
Reply : 0 5
TONY Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:55
HANDS ON EXPERIENCE TO WHAT ORDINARY PEOPLE ARE FACING TODAY. BETTER USE MOTORBIKES INSTEAD OF LUXURY CARS
Reply : 0 5
Adamsapple Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:55
And the best actor award goes to.. Mr.Akila for his outstanding performance at Traffic..
Reply : 0 9
Neo Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:59
If the signal lights are programmed better, the traffic will flow smoothly.These days the police switch off the lights and keep on sending the traffic to cause a congestion at the next junction keeping the rest waiting impatiently.
Reply : 0 4
Daya Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:12
Neither paid the transport cost nor followed the Road Safety Rules yet came in a rush to answer Yesterdays Problem (question) today. Next time use the technology such as fax, tele conferencing, email, etc to forward your answer to Parliament colleague to read it out. Good that you haven't hold the young man hip like a lover.
Reply : 0 4
Rizna Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:13
People have only seen "the helmet".Not many seen his duty consciousnesses. typical island mentality; very good at finding others faults.
Reply : 6 2
Wanderer Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:23
Solution get all of em helicopters
Reply : 0 2
sobers Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:23
"BORU SHOW"
Reply : 1 2
chuti Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:29
everyone pay attention to how he would go home after the parliamentary session is over? this is only a retarded publicity stunt!! moving on!!
Reply : 0 2
Chandana F Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:34
File case..a.........not..wearing a helmet, where is the traffic low ?
Reply : 0 4
Potta Harry Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:40
No need of Parliament sessions. Get them to stay at home.
Reply : 0 1
Dhanush Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:47
If they force to use the public transport or travel without the escort the service will be better atleast because of them
Reply : 0 2
Shelly Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:51
I am charged for not having a helmet when riding, do I pay the fine?
Reply : 0 3
anura Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:53
great example cant complain for a mistake
Reply : 1 2
Cedric Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:00
Put you helmet a make a total solution to the traffic.
Reply : 1 2
Pradeep Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:07
I don't see any traffic towards he travel in the picture. A media Show
Reply : 0 2
Sugath Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:08
Why a solution for traffic only for parliamentarians. What about the common man in society. They are complaining of heavy traffic congestion by getting duty free permits and vehicle escorts as well. How does the common men feel about same.
Reply : 0 1
Shane Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:18
Wher is IGP? Is he dancing .... in rain
Reply : 0 4
KTN Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:18
Rizna, your perfectly correct about how our useless people only look at condeming our own, if an overseas politician did the same, then our so called "Sinhale" legends would profusely laude the overseas politician's act as a great deed. I have seen this happen in our local social media sites where our own had lauded overseas politicians for using simple transport systems when they have got late for their official errands. what our social media gurus should state is that what Akila did was correct (yes, I too prefer if a helmet was worn) and the rest should follow a simmilar act without troubling the public with their Defender Jeeps packed with poor STF boys and luxury cars which takes so much of road space at the time of a traffic congetion.
Reply : 2 2
hasim-sham Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:29
The ministers of government start to complaining when they face some trouble in society until that they cant realize the problems of public..
Reply : 0 2
