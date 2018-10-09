Subscribe

Low pressure water supply in Colombo Municipality

2018-10-09 10:07:20
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSRD) today said the water supply to all areas in Colombo Municipality will be at low pressure due to an essential maintenance work at the Ambatale water purification plant.

The water board said water supply would be restored by midnight today.

  Comments - 1

  • Wise Donkey Tuesday, 9 October 2018 10:33

    What's the problem really? Even during this rainy season!!!

    Reply : 0       0

