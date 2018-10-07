51 elephants, 19 people died in Polonnaruwa this year

A total of 51 wild elephants and 19 people had died in the Polonnaruwa District due to the human-elephant conflict to date this year alone, Wildlife Conservation Department officers of the Polonnaruwa District said.
A senior Wildlife Conservator said the death toll of wild elephants had been increasing in alarming proportions due to human activities and that elephants were often shot dead or killed by traps, while others were knocked down by trains.
He said the elephants going in search of fodder or water had also been found bogged down in marshes or drowned in rivers and canals.
He said the villagers had also resorted to the merciless act of laying the locally made explosive device called Hakka Patas (Explosive-laden fruits which explode as the animal eat them).
The explosive goes off causing serious injuries to the animal’s mouth which results in the death of the animal after a long and immense suffering for days of thirst and starvation added to the pain of injuries.
He said that clearing of forests for development and haphazard expansion of human settlements were the major causes of the human-elephant conflict and that the environment and the wildlife were casualties of such development.(. K.G. Karunartne)
Olifant Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:52
In the Germany, Canada and the Netherlands they makep wildlife crossings. We couldo make one or two more bridges at high activity areas for wildlife.
Reply : 0 0
Appu Sunday, 7 October 2018 15:17
Few more left in Diyawanna as well. Why not built a rail track that way too.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.