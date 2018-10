2018-10-02 10:12:32

Actor Sunil Premakumara (62) has passed away this morning while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

He acted in numerous movies including Ara Soysa (1984), Dinuma (1986), Hithata Dukak Nathi Miniha (1991) and Appata Siri (2007).