UNP needs a new face as Prez Candidate: Wasantha

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Wasantha Senanayake was of the opinion that the time was ripe for the UNP to introduce a new face to be its presidential candidate if it intends to taste success at the next Presidential Poll.
He said this while distributing lawn mowers to the self-employed on Saturday (21) in the Mananpitiya area in Dimbulagala in the Polonnaruwa District.
He said, “I have also been subjected to injustice by this government. I could have delivered a lot to the people of Polonnaruwa had I been given a proper portfolio. The only way forward for the UNP is to field a new candidate next time. We have competent ministers. If we field one of them as the candidate, we can win. I am not going to mention their names, as otherwise they will be politically victimized. I will fight on behalf of the members of our party until justice is served.
He said he had regard for the UNP because his great-grandfather had founded it. He said, " I have no animosity toward anyone for not giving me a Cabinet portfolio. I don't mind another member representing Polonnaruwa being given a Cabinet portfolio. I was not given a Cabinet post because of political jealousy. I will not quit the party because of it," he promised.
Many UNPers, including Vice Chairman of the Dimbulagala Pradeshiya Sabha Sisira Kumara Deshapriya, participated in the event.(Nimal Jayaratna)
Jude Monday, 23 July 2018 08:53
Hey it will happen!! Be patient!!!?? Well, couple of months before the presidential elections it will be revealed!!! Just to give you a hint !?? His Father was very popular President of SL!!! Go figure!???
Hari Mani Monday, 23 July 2018 09:05
Tell us something new...
yahiya Monday, 23 July 2018 09:15
Ranil can't run the show, no capable in 2nd row. Need outside face.
rajitha7 Monday, 23 July 2018 09:16
The reason you were not given a cabinet portfolio was perhaps 150 cabinet seats including new "state minsters" are too many chiefs and they even exceed the number of Indians!
johan Monday, 23 July 2018 09:33
UNP one time Gentleman's party lost its past glory.Interference from Royalists friends have put the party in mess and taking the party in wrong path.First this situation has to be corrected
Unchikun Monday, 23 July 2018 09:41
The next presidential candidate should not be from the UNP, SLFP or the Bud. They are all one and the same. It has to be a total outsider with a clean record. It is also not the JVP.
Lion Monday, 23 July 2018 11:53
What has happened to your project of chasing Ranil out of UNP? You all are cours to this country.We don't need people either unp or SLFP or pohottuwa.We need an apolitical person.
