Railway work-to-rule campaign from Sunday midnight: Union

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee (RTSTUC) yesterday said that they would launch a work-to-rule campaign from Sunday (22) midnight.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Union’s Secretary Kamal Pieris said that the Sarath Amunugama Committee had not come up with solutions to their problems.
A four-member ministerial committee headed by Minister Sarath Amunugama was appointed on December 13, 2017 by President Maithripala Sirisena to look into the grievances of railway employees.
However, the union said non of their demands were fulfilled, including the salary grievances of railway engine drivers, guards, station masters and engineers.
The Railway Technical Services Trade Union had agitated for a salary increase of 12% for 12,000 rail workers, including casual workers and substitutes.
Therefore, the RTSTUC had decided to launch the work-to-rule campaign from Sunday until the demands were met. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
Jude Saturday, 21 July 2018 08:31
To begin with, most railway employees are not working most of the time when they're supposed to be on duty!!! So work-to-rule is a blessing in disguise!!! Yeah!!

Samantha Saturday, 21 July 2018 10:25
Enough is enough.They cant forced govt to increase their salaries when their department is continuing with heavy losses. they don't do their job properly.It doesn't effect passengers when their is enough bus services. sack the without any mercy.

Gamarala Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:12
Last week I came for a visit to the land of my birth after a lapse of 1/2 a century. I commenting here on the railways. They have not improved at all, the stations are filthy and dirty, I will not comment on the public toilets at the stations. Every thing has gone to pot. What a shame, I remember a time I use to take the train upcountry during April, it was a pleasure, the people were courteous and helpful, now they all have a lakadasical non chalant attitude towards the commuters. Its sad what has happened to the once clean and nice railways system in Sri Lanka.

