Three trials-at-bar: Rent out building if no space- JVP

2018-07-21 16:01:28

The government should set up the proposed three permanent trials-at-bar at least by renting out a building, JVP MP Vijitha Herath told Parliament yesterday.

He said the excuse made by the government for the delay in setting up these special courts was limited building space.

"If the government was unable to find building space, how can it govern the country, develop the economy and prevent crime? If it can rent out buildings for millions of rupees to house ministries, then why can’t it do the same thing for a worthy cause? The government should take immediate steps to prevent fraud and corruption. There is political intervention when it comes to taking action against wrongdoers. The former Director General of the Bribery Commission, who acted impartially, had to resign due to political interference. The DG had to pack her bags while she was taking action against three powerful government ministers," he said. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)