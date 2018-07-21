Subscribe

Three trials-at-bar: Rent out building if no space- JVP

2018-07-21 16:01:28
0
2203

The government should set up the proposed three permanent trials-at-bar at least by renting out a building, JVP MP Vijitha Herath told Parliament yesterday.

He said the excuse made by the government for the delay in setting up these special courts was limited building space.

"If the government was unable to find building space, how can it govern the country, develop the economy and prevent crime? If it can rent out buildings for millions of rupees to house ministries, then why can’t it do the same thing for a worthy cause? The government should take immediate steps to prevent fraud and corruption. There is political intervention when it comes to taking action against wrongdoers. The former Director General of the Bribery Commission, who acted impartially, had to resign due to political interference. The DG had to pack her bags while she was taking action against three powerful government ministers," he said. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)

  Recommended Articles

Galle Stadium conundrum: The inside story

Citing UNESCO requ...

HEALTH CAPSULES

Celery has tradition...

Disciplining rowdy bus operators a pressing need

Some private bus ope...

Why build another if Galle stadium won’t be removed? Mahela

Former Cricket capta...

Top salaries of SriLankan publicised on RTIC order

Following an order f...

Swim Week Colombo - Day 1

Day 1 of Swim Week C...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty