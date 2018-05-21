Subscribe

Water level increasing in several rivers: People warned of possible floods

2018-05-21 11:28:22
People living in downstream of Nilvala, Gin Ganga, Kalu, Kelani, Mahaweli, Attanagalu Oya and Ma Oya rivers were advised to be on alert of possible floods as their water level was increasing, Irrigation Department said today.

It said in a statement that even though the rains have decreased in the last few hours, water levels in major rivers were reported to be increasing.

  Comments - 1

  • Lara Monday, 21 May 2018 13:35

    I remember after last year's floods Megapolis minister said that Kalani river needs pumping stations and he will build them. Can we know the status of them?

    Reply : 0       1

