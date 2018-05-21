Water level increasing in several rivers: People warned of possible floods

2018-05-21 11:28:22

People living in downstream of Nilvala, Gin Ganga, Kalu, Kelani, Mahaweli, Attanagalu Oya and Ma Oya rivers were advised to be on alert of possible floods as their water level was increasing, Irrigation Department said today.

It said in a statement that even though the rains have decreased in the last few hours, water levels in major rivers were reported to be increasing.