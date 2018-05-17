'Mystery disease' claims 5 lives, health authorities on high alert

A disease that was suspected to have caused the death of five individuals in the last month alone in the Southern Province has put health authorities on high alert.
Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Anil Dissanayake told Daily Mirror that they had been informed by officials at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital of this ailment which had an unusual pattern and affects the patient's respiratory system.
“The Health Ministry, Epidemiology Unit and Medical Research Institute are conducting tests in order to identify the causes of this disease which has only been contracted by a few individuals in the Southern Province,” he said.
Director Karapitiya Teaching Hospital Dr. Jayampathy Senanayake confirmed that five persons who had received treatment for this condition had died last month. He said the main symptoms were fever, coughing and breathing difficulties which were similar to pneumonia. He said they believe the disease was caused by a virus.
“Steps are being taken to prevent this condition from spreading and the Southern Province Health Services’ Director was heading these efforts. However, there is no reason for people to panic,” he said. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Leo Thursday, 17 May 2018 11:17
Mysterious disease? No problem we are busy with more important things like stripping executive presidency and changing the constitution
Reply : 1 23
Wise Donkey Thursday, 17 May 2018 12:17
Let us treat the most dangerous diseases of all which is killing our beloved country as a whole: CORRUPTION.
Reply : 4 19
Jerruselam Thursday, 17 May 2018 13:00
corruption is good to make us feel good. Just look at all those who make bribes in private sector talking about corruption of politicians. Its just to make them feel better.
Reply : 1 8
News Thursday, 17 May 2018 16:32
Believe that these 5 (children) who had died were affected by a really bad case of the influenza. Problem is that medication like Tamiflu is not made easily available and can only be purchased in certain hospitals. A basic flue vaccine and should be made available freely to the public
Reply : 0 11
Therese Ratnayake Friday, 18 May 2018 08:47
I agree with "News" that flu vaccine should be given freely to the public as influenza B if not prevented will be fatal."Concerned"
Reply : 0 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.