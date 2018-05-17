Deaths of two British rugby players: Police probe drug use

Police are investigating whether drugs contributed to the death of two British rugby players after a visit to a nightclub in Colombo.
A source said that 27-year-old Thomas Baty, who died on Tuesday (15), had given a statement while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital, stating that they had consumed brown sugar drugs.
British rugby player Thomas Howard (26) passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Sunday (13) after complaining of breathing difficulties.
Earlier, the post-mortem tests on the body of Thomas Howard Andrew returned an open verdict. However, his body had subsequently been referred to the government analyst for further examination. The post-mortem examination into Thomas Baty was conducted yesterday and his tissue and blood samples had also been referred to the government analyst for further tests.
The sources said they were looking at whether drugs were involved and if they had caused the deaths of the ruggerites while the source of these drugs, if any, was also under investigation.
Both players who were members of a visiting rugby team from Durham in northeast England, that arrived in Sri Lanka on May 10 to play two friendlies, the first of which was played in Colombo on Saturday (12). They were staying at a hotel in Colombo.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
S Fernando Thursday, 17 May 2018 09:39
The police is been controlled by Rajapakshe royalists so cant expect a fair investigation.

Unchikun Thursday, 17 May 2018 10:11
This is an open and shut case. There may be God Fathers behind operating from the "House by the Lake".

sumal perera Thursday, 17 May 2018 10:53
Night Clubs are openly selling drugs......police is trying to divert the attention to a poor three wheeler driver on the instruction of night club owner.

Silva Thursday, 17 May 2018 16:41
This could be similar to a date rape drug! This is being used to get these individuals to spend recklessly or to rob them. Base club in Kollupitiya also should be investigated.

Jagath Leanage Thursday, 17 May 2018 11:26
What is the name of night club ?

Jesus Thursday, 17 May 2018 12:41
Cleopatra down liberty plazaIt's an third class karaoke joint where all the churche goers attend on sundays after they drop there wife's after church

WISE DONKEY Thursday, 17 May 2018 12:19
Ganja gahala rugger sellankeranna puluwanda?

Ceylonese Thursday, 17 May 2018 17:36
No wonder the city of Colombo is reported to be a popular tourist destination among British tourists for drug trafficking

Sara Friday, 18 May 2018 08:53
Who is safe these days? tourists, our own people?Drugs found in Sugar Containers were the culprits caught and punished.

