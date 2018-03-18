Emirati invites nanny to live with them in Dubai after her husband dies in SL

2018-03-18 09:42:30

A young Emirati man is winning hearts online with his heartwarming gesture for his Sri Lankan nanny - after she lost her husband.

When an Emirati man was told that his nanny's husband had passed away and she was not aware of it, he didn't know how to divulge and share the tragic news with the Sri Lankan woman. He was afraid that she would feel devastated on hearing it.

So, he quietly arranged her air tickets telling her that her husband had fallen sick and she should go back to her country, according to reports on social media.

In a viral video, the young Emirati can be seen bidding her a warm send-off, the man ensured that the nanny, Sally, felt relaxed and content as she left.

The concerned woman can be seen inquiring about her husband's health, but the man consoles her by kissing her forehead and telling her that God's will is supreme.

He said that Sally, who lived with them for 36 years, treated him and his brothers as her own children (she didn't have kids of her own).

Recounting a childhood memory, he reminisces about the time when she used to secretly give him and his siblings money to cheer them up, when they were small.

It cannot be confirmed when the video was recorded, but since being posted a day back, it had garnered nearly 230,000 views.

The Emirati said that he would invite her back to live with them - if she wishes to - as a family member and not as domestic help. The invitation is merely a way to acknowledge the love she has showered on us, the he pointed out.(Khaleej Times)