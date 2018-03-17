Bangladesh dressing room door found smashed

2018-03-17 11:17:36

International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Chris Broad has asked authorities at the R .Premadasa Stadium to study CCTV footage after a glass window of the visitor’s dressing room was found broken following the semifinal of the Nidahas T20 tri-series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Friday, Hindustan Times reported.

Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan were later fined 25 per cent match fee for argument during the match.

Bangladesh made it to the final of the series following their narrow two-wicket win over the hosts in a series which is being played to mark the completion of 70 years of Sri Lanka’s independence.

Players from both teams, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were involved in heated discussions and were seen pointing fingers at the field after Bangladesh scored 12 runs needed off the final over to set up the final clash with India.

According to Cricbuzz, Broad was informed about the damage by the ground staff, who then asked them to study CCTV footage to determine who caused the damage.

It is expected that the ICC match referee will come down hard on players following a heated finish to the contest.

The umpires will also study the footage of the final moments of play to see and decide whether they are required to press charges against any player from either side.