Emergency lapses on Mar. 20 unless extended by House

2018-03-17 16:22:05

The state of emergency that was clamped on March 7 following communal riots that flared up in the Kandy District will lapse on March 20, unless it is extended by Parliament, an official said yesterday.

Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawala told the Daily Mirror that the state of emergency that had been declared by President Maithripala Sirisena by proclamation should be approved by Parliament within 14 days completing on March 20.

Otherwise, he said it would lapse automatically. He also said the President had the authority to revoke it before that. (Kelum Bandara)