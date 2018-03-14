Subscribe

26 deported Lankans land at BIA

2018-03-14 14:45:34
0
317

Twenty six Sri Lankans, deported by Australia and Switzerland arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning, BIA sources said.

The 26 Sri Lankans had gone to Australia and Switzerland illegally.

“15 Sri Lankans were sent to the BIA at 6.20 this morning from a special flight from Australia, while another eleven Lankans arrived at the BIA at 9 this morning from Switzerland by special fight,” an official said.

A large group of security personnel from these countries were also present on the aircraft. A spokesman from the Immigration and Emigration Department said several Sinhalese and Tamil persons were among the people who were deported.

The deportees were released after recording statements by the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) officers at the airport. (T.K.G. Kapila)

  Recommended Articles

A bountiful harvest!

...

MAN’S INHUMANITY TO MAN

There is no other ...

There’s a difference …

A onetime powerful l...

Mahason Balakaya office raided

The Terrorist Invest...

Violent extremism shows its seeds can grow anywhere

Their desperate face...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty